Young business leaders join forces to lobby for capital gains tax rethink

Young Australian entrepreneurs have petitioned Anthony Albanese to reconsider the recent capital gains tax revamp, warning it could potentially hinder economic growth and put their aspirations at risk. The group includes well-known figures but also multiple business owners like Sarah Warmoll, Kim Teo, and Frank Greeff. This major development comes after the Coalition launched a campaign aiming to influence small and family-owned businesses into taking part in tax disputes.

Young business leaders have united to lobby Anthony Albanese to rethink his capital gains tax revamp as reform advocate Allegra Spender urges Labor to move cautiously to avoid economic pain.

The Coalition launches its campaign to draw family businesses into their tax battle. Billions of dollars in gains, depending on the inflation-adjusted model, younger investors who often take bigger risks on high-growth assets to get ahead would face a higher tax burden.

To address the concerns raised by influential figures, including Labor adviser Lachlan Harris, the government released Treasury advice on Monday afternoon which said that the average tax rate on capital gains would increase from 19.3 per cent to 21.5 per cent. Investment across the economy would not be significantly altered.

Critic also worry that the CGT changes will hurt all kinds of businesses, from defence firms to pharmacies to plumbers, and hamper dynamism viewed as key to pushing up national incomes





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Capital Gains Tax Revamp Young Business Leaders Anthony Albanese Allegra Spender Labor Coalition Small Business Owners Self-Employed People Producers Investment Tax Incentive

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