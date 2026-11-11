Young Couples Lead Prenup Boom as Generation Z Embraces Financial Transparency

Nationwide trend sees 18‑34 year olds signing prenuptial agreements, driven by economic uncertainty and a shift toward self‑care and equity in finances.

From Idaho to New York, a 30‑year‑old advertising professional and her fiancé exemplify a rising national trend: couples in their twenties and thirties are increasingly signing prenuptial agreements before tying the knot. The move is part of a so‑called "zillennial prenup boom," a term that captures the generation's comfort with discussing finances openly and treating marital contracts as a form of self‑care.

Prenup as a Modern Safety Net

In planning their September wedding, Kai Amos and Garret have already sat with lawyers to draft a prenup that would protect their respective assets should a divorce occur. Amos, who grew up in Idaho and now works in Amazon's advertising division before launching a scalpcare line, has personal savings, stocks, and an investment portfolio. She cites her parents' painful divorce as a motivation to protect herself and to avoid ending up in a situation where she would "have to be having a conversation about what's fair now…with somebody who loves me" instead of one where emotions dictate outcomes.

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While some older relatives view prenups as tools for an untrustworthy partner, Amos frames the agreement as a way to establish fairness early. The practice has become easier, with couples able to follow the traditional route of hiring experienced matrimonial attorneys or opting for online platforms such as HelloPrenup, which offers a more budget‑friendly process.

Market Trends and Demographic Shift

Harris Poll data shows that 40% of people between 18 and 34 who are married or engaged had signed a prenuptial agreement in 2022. A subsequent poll linked to Bloomberg indicates that the percentage remains high. The willingness to draft prenups transcends income levels: HelloPrenup users average an annual income of $78,000, and women initiate just over half of all prenup agreements on the site.

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Gen Z entrepreneurs are also contributing to the surge. Many start businesses with the expectation of future profitability, and some plan for how a potential business would be divided in a divorce. Law professor Elizabeth R. Carter notes that modern prenups often include provisions for business ownership, reflecting the reality that many young couples may own a venture that hasn't yet turned a profit but could be valuable down the line.

Implications for Families and Future Wealth Transfer

As the "great wealth transfer" looms, parents of millennials and Gen Z heirs are more likely to insist on a prenuptial agreement to keep inherited wealth within the family lineage. The average prenup can protect assets in anticipation of a future windfall, whether from inheritance or business gains. This shift reflects a broader cultural move toward transparency about money, an attitude that also ties into pop culture influences, such as memoirs that have highlighted how unfinished agreements can lead to unforeseen complications.

With wedding costs rising and millennials holding a larger share of national wealth, the trend toward prenups is predicted to continue. Couples are increasingly viewing these legal documents not as foreboding but as a proactive step that secures personal and financial equity for both parties. The next steps for many engaged couples will involve early legal consultations, a growing number of online platforms, and a continued confidence that talking about finances openly is a sign of strength rather than weakness.