Young Entrepreneurs Urge Reconsideration of Albanese's Capital Gains Tax Reforms

A group of 40 young Australian business leaders has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to rethink his proposed capital gains tax (CGT) reforms, warning that the changes could stifle ambition and entrepreneurial growth. While they support efforts to enhance housing affordability, they caution against extending the tax changes to productive asset investments. Meanwhile, the Coalition positions itself as a defender of small businesses, while Treasury analysis suggests a modest rise in the average tax rate on capital gains.

Young Australian business leaders, all under 40 years old, have joined forces to lobby Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reconsider his proposed overhaul of capital gains tax (CGT).

The group of 40 entrepreneurs, including Sarah Warmoll, Samantha Devlin, Kim Teo, former rugby player Damien Fitzpatrick, and Frank Greeff, sent a letter to the prime minister expressing their support for the government's plan to eliminate the CGT discount and negative gearing to enhance housing affordability. However, they cautioned against extending these changes to productive asset investments, arguing that it would stifle ambition and growth across all businesses, from tech start-ups to medium-sized enterprises and large corporations.

They warned that the changes would not improve housing affordability but would instead dampen entrepreneurial spirit. The signatories include founders from a range of industries, such as a QR code menu provider, a sports nutrition company, a marketing agency, and a real estate business recently sold for $180 million.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended the reforms, dismissing claims of a 47 per cent tax rate on real capital gains as misinformation advanced by a social media campaign. Chalmers emphasized that the new framework taxes only genuine gains, not nominal ones, and argued that the existing CGT system disproportionately favored investment in housing and shares.

In contrast, Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson criticized the budget as a failure, accusing it of being revenue-focused rather than reform-driven. At an upcoming National Press Club speech, Wilson will announce a new small business act aimed at ensuring timely payments, greater influence in policy-making bodies like the Reserve Bank of Australia, and increased opportunities for government contracts.

He positioned the Coalition as defenders of small businesses and self-employed individuals, vowing to fight for their interests against what he termed the Albanese government's hostile policies. Independent MP Allegra Spender, representing the Sydney electorate of Wentworth, voiced support for negative gearing and CGT reforms to fund income tax cuts but cautioned the government to refine the details carefully to avoid economic disruptions.

She stressed the need for wide consultation with businesses, fund managers, and the broader community to strike a balance between prosperity and fairness. Critics, including Labor adviser Lachlan Harris, have expressed broader concerns that the CGT changes could harm various businesses, from defense firms to local pharmacies and small trades, potentially stifling the dynamism necessary for economic growth.

Despite government assurances that the average tax rate on capital gains will rise only slightly from 19.3 per cent to 21.5 per cent, critics argue that younger, risk-taking investors in high-growth assets would face a heavier tax burden under the inflation-adjusted model





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Capital Gains Tax Reform Anthony Albanese Small Businesses Entrepreneurship Economic Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese's 'word salad' justification for capital gains tax fails to win over votersPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under fire online after delivering a 'word salad' response when questioned about changes to capital gains tax (CGT).

Read more »

Albanese government’s priorities: migration over aspiring homebuyersA critique of the Albo government's priorities, where migration is prioritized over helping aspiring homebuyers buy homes.

Read more »

Capital Gains Tax Changes Spark Meme Backlash Against Prime Minister Anthony AlbaneseThe recent federal budget introduced new changes to the capital gains tax, leading to widespread disapproval among business owners and start-up founders. The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has been targeted in memes, often featuring a line from a salon owner mocking him for not being involved in daily salon operations. Meanwhile, memes have also begun to trickle out of the tech sector, with other small businesses getting involved.

Read more »

Young entrepreneurs shatter Albanese government's spin on CGT changes being good for young AustraliansYoung investors and entrepreneurs criticize the government's tax changes, saying the increased capital gains tax and minimum tax rates will hinder investment and discourage individuals from building wealth.

Read more »