Young Father Seriously Injured in Random Knife Attack in Dalby Parklands

A 23-year-old father was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being randomly attacked with a knife while walking with his family in Dalby.

A tranquil afternoon in the town of Dalby was shattered by a scene of inexplicable violence when a young father became the victim of a random and brutal knife attack .

The incident occurred along the Myall Creek Parklands Walk, a scenic area near Moreton Street, where a 23-year-old man was enjoying a stroll with his partner, their young child, and a close friend. At approximately 2:30 pm on Wednesday, the group's peaceful outing was interrupted when they were approached by a complete stranger near the vicinity of the Dalby Golf Club.

What began as a normal family walk quickly devolved into a nightmare as the stranger confronted the young man without any apparent provocation. According to police reports, the assailant initiated the encounter by aggressively asking the father, 'What are you looking at?

', a question that served as the catalyst for the ensuing assault. Detective Inspector Andrew Trenerry detailed the harrowing moments that followed, noting that the attacker suddenly produced a knife from his pocket. In a series of rapid and violent motions, the assailant swung the weapon at the victim multiple times, inflicting several serious lacerations.

The brutality of the attack unfolded right in front of the victim's partner and child, adding a layer of psychological trauma to the physical injuries sustained. The victim was immediately rushed to Dalby Hospital for emergency stabilization, but due to the severity of his wounds, he required urgent specialized care. He was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where medical professionals continue to treat him.

While his condition is currently described as serious, he is reported to be in a stable state, though the road to recovery is expected to be long and arduous. Following the stabbing, the attacker fled the scene on foot, prompting the Queensland Police to launch an extensive and urgent search operation across the western Darling Downs town. The community was placed on high alert as officers scoured the area to locate the dangerous individual.

The manhunt concluded approximately 90 minutes after the initial attack when police apprehended 46-year-old Dalby local Jack Gordon Neville Bond. The arrest took place on Oakwood Street, roughly three kilometers away from the parklands where the crime occurred. Body-worn camera footage released by the police captures the intensity of the moment, showing officers shouting commands for Bond to put his hands behind his back and cross his ankles while informing him that he was under arrest for grievous bodily harm.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Bond was formally charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. During the initial investigation, detectives confirmed that there was no prior relationship or known connection between the victim and the accused, reinforcing the terrifying nature of the attack as a random act of aggression.

While police stated that there is currently no specific information linking the crime to drug use, Detective Inspector Trenerry emphasized that this remains a key area of the ongoing investigation. Bond made a brief appearance in the Dalby Magistrates Court on Thursday morning. He did not apply for bail and was subsequently remanded in custody, with a scheduled return to court next month to face the charges.

This shocking event has left the local community reeling, sparking discussions about public safety and the random nature of such violent outbursts in quiet residential areas





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