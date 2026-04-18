Young Man Dies After Being Hit by Car on Footpath While Returning from Comic Convention

A man in his 20s has tragically died after a car veered onto a footpath and struck a group of pedestrians in Ascot Vale. The victims were on their way home from the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming convention at the Melbourne Showgrounds. The driver, known to police, was arrested at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with drugs, alcohol, and speed being considered as potential factors.

Tragedy struck in Melbourne's northwest on Saturday afternoon when a young man in his 20s lost his life after being struck by a car on Langs Road in Ascot Vale. The victim was among a group of three men, all in their 20s, who were making their way home from the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming convention at the Melbourne Showgrounds when the horrific incident occurred around 5pm.

According to Detective Inspector Craig McEvoy, a grey Toyota Echo traveling on Langs Road unexpectedly veered across the road, mounted the kerb, and proceeded to drive directly down the footpath. The car continued for an astonishing 120 metres before coming to a halt. The impact resulted in one man sustaining fatal injuries, another suffering life-threatening damage to his lower limbs, and the third man escaping with psychological trauma but no physical harm. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 33-year-old man from the Werribee area who is reportedly known to police, was apprehended at the scene by an off-duty police officer, with assistance from vigilant members of the public. The driver has since been taken to hospital and remains under police guard while investigations proceed. Inspector McEvoy indicated that the vehicle involved was a rental Toyota hatchback and that the investigation will thoroughly examine potential contributing factors such as drugs, alcohol, and speed. Crucially, there is no initial indication of a medical episode as a cause for the driver's actions. The unusual nature of the incident has been emphasized by investigators. Inspector McEvoy highlighted the extreme rarity of a vehicle crossing an entire lane of traffic, mounting a footpath, and then travelling a significant distance along it, navigating obstacles like a two-meter-high fence, trees, and power poles. The Supanova Comic Con & Gaming convention, a popular two-day event celebrating pop culture, is currently underway at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Authorities are appealing to the public for any witnesses who may have observed the incident, or anyone possessing CCTV or dashcam footage, or any relevant information, to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000





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