Young man who called for 'Middle Eastern Bashing Day' to be released from prison after five months

A young man who called for a 'Middle Eastern Bashing Day' after the Bondi terror attack will leave prison after five months. Ryder Shaw, 20, used a TikTok account to post two images the day after December's terrorist attack, calling for followers to riot at Cronulla Beach.

A young man enraged by the Bondi terror attack will leave prison after five months. Ryder Shaw , 20, used a TikTok account to post two images the day after December's terrorist attack, calling for followers to stand up and riot at Cronulla Beach .

The posts threatened violence against Middle Eastern people and Muslims, conjuring dark memories of race riots that sullied the famous Sydney beach two decades earlier. Shaw was sentenced in Gosford Local Court yesterday and will serve no more time behind bars having been refused bail since his arrest in December. Acting Judge Alan Railton acknowledged the crimes were serious but said the young man deserved a chance to rehabilitate in the community after admitting he crossed the line.

Shaw's offending made him a target within the prison and he was under protective custody, his lawyer said. Allowing him to be released into the community was a fair result and the 20-year-old learned his lesson, Greg Goold told AAP outside court. Mr Goold said in court his client lived in Queensland when the attack occurred but was so angered he returned south to his home state and began posting.

On the same afternoon, Shaw posted another image reading WE RIOT MUSLIM BASHING DAY. Both posts called for people to gather on December 27 at Cronulla Beach, where more than 10 people were arrested during riots targeting people of Middle Eastern descent in December 2005. Shaw deserved leniency in sentencing because he realised the error of his ways and removed the posts within a few hours, Goold said.

There is no evidence of any substantial harm it wasn't a part of a planned criminal activity, he said. One of the posts was forwarded 135 times but no riots eventuated. Shaw appeared by audio-visual link from Kempsey prison during submissions but could not return to the screen when Acting Judge Railton gave his final decision, as a corrective services staff strike meant all prisoners were locked in their cells





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