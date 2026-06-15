Young Mother and Accomplished Swimmer Mauled by Great White Shark at Sydney's Coogee Beach

A 35-year-old mother and passionate ocean advocate is in critical condition after being attacked by a great white shark while swimming near Coogee Beach, prompting renewed debate on shark mitigation measures.

A young mother and accomplished swimmer is fighting for her life after being mauled by a great white shark at one of Sydney's most popular beaches.

Leah Stewart, 35, was swimming about 30 metres from the shore at Coogee Beach on Saturday morning when the shark attacked her. The incident has rattled the tight-knit coastal community, where Stewart is known not only as a passionate ocean lover but also as a vocal advocate for improving water quality. As of Monday, she remained in critical but stable condition at St Vincent's Hospital, having suffered severe injuries to her left arm and leg.

The attack occurred just two days after beaches in the city's eastern suburbs had reopened following earlier closures due to rough seas. Stewart's partner was travelling overseas at the time; he immediately returned to Australia upon learning of the attack. A friend was watching Stewart's toddler on the beach when the attack happened. Bystanders and lifeguards quickly responded, with an off-duty critical care doctor, lifeguards, police and council personnel working together to stabilise Stewart before she was airlifted to hospital.

The shark involved, believed to be a great white, is a protected species in New South Wales, complicating any potential culling response. Stewart has lived in Coogee for several years and was a regular in local swimming events. According to online results, she competed in the 2024 Coogee Island Challenge alongside her partner.

In November, she swam more than 50 kilometres to raise funds for breast cancer research, writing on her fundraising page: 'As a breastfeeding mum, I have a whole new appreciation for these incredible organs and want to do my part in supporting the fight against the most common cancer in women.

' Those who know her describe her as an amazing person and a passionate advocate for ocean health and water quality. The attack has sparked an outpouring of support from the community, with many locals expressing shock that such an incident could happen to someone so dedicated to the sea. The incident has reignited debate over shark mitigation strategies in New South Wales.

Last summer, a spate of bull shark attacks put pressure on the state government, and now this great white attack has led to renewed calls for a cull. However, Premier Chris Minns indicated on Monday that the government is actively considering a bull shark cull but will not target great white sharks due to their protected status.

Under an emergency exemption, Surf Life Saving NSW has been allowed to fly drones over Coogee, and officials are pushing to make the change permanent. Steve Pearce, chief executive of Surf Life Saving NSW, stated: 'Drones have proven to be the number one factor in the shark mitigation strategy for swimmer and surfer protection.

' The community remains divided, with some advocating for non-lethal measures such as drone surveillance and shark barriers, while others demand more aggressive action. For now, Stewart's family and friends are focused on her recovery, hoping the woman known for her passion and resilience will pull through





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