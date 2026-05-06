Young Para-Athlete Lexie Brown Chases Greatness Inspired by Icon Cathy Freeman

Fourteen-year-old Australian para-athlete Lexie Brown shares her journey from discovering legend Cathy Freeman to securing a spot in the 2026 Commonwealth Games squad.

Lexie Brown , a fourteen-year-old sporting prodigy, represents a new generation of Australian athletic excellence. Her journey into the world of sprinting began not with a professional coach, but with a deep family connection and a discovery that initially felt like a personal secret.

Born more than a decade after Cathy Freeman’s legendary gold medal victory at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Brown first learned about the icon through her grandmother, Wendy. During the 2016 Rio Games, Wendy steered her granddaughter away from the current broadcasts to search YouTube for replays of Freeman’s historic 400m sprint. For the young Brown, seeing an Aboriginal woman achieve such global success was a transformative experience.

Being of Kamilaroi descent on her father’s side and Gumbaynggirr on her mother’s side, Brown found a profound sense of pride and representation in Freeman’s legacy. This early inspiration became the foundation of her own ambitions, as she spent countless hours analyzing and mimicking the technique of the legendary sprinter.

For several years, she believed the knowledge of Freeman's greatness was a private treasure, until she eventually encountered various statues of the athlete and realized that the entire world celebrated her. The path from a curious child to an international competitor has been marked by both triumph and physical adversity. Born without most of the lower limb of her left arm, Brown has navigated the challenges of para-athletics with remarkable determination and grit.

Her ascent reached a significant milestone when she made her international debut at the 2025 Para World Championships in New Delhi. During this competition, she not only achieved a personal best in the 100m sprint but also played a pivotal role in the universal 4x100m relay, helping her team secure a bronze medal and set a new Australian record. These achievements have paved the way for her selection in Australia’s para athletics squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

At just fourteen, Brown is preparing to compete against women who are often double her age, demonstrating a maturity and skill level that far exceeds her years. To further enhance her performance on the global stage, she will be utilizing a new prosthetic specifically designed to provide better stability on the starting blocks and more efficient propulsion during her races.

However, the road to success has not been without deep personal sorrow. In January, Brown suffered the devastating loss of her grandmother, Wendy, who had been her most fervent supporter and the person who first introduced her to the world of athletics. The emotional weight of this loss coincided with her international success, creating a bittersweet atmosphere.

Brown describes the moments following her debut as being filled with immediate tears, knowing that the woman who had inspired her journey was no longer physically present to witness the victory. In a poignant tribute, Brown keeps her medal and certificate displayed in her living room, positioned right beside the television that first showed her the Rio Games and next to her grandmother’s ashes.

She carries the belief that Wendy is watching over her from heaven, serving as a spiritual guiding force that keeps her motivated during the most grueling aspects of her training and competition. The culmination of her journey thus far was a dream encounter with her idol, Cathy Freeman, at a track meet in Melbourne in March. For Brown, meeting the woman she had watched on screen hundreds of times was a surreal experience that initially left her staring in awe.

Yet, as they began to converse, the intimidation vanished, replaced by a sense of familial comfort. Freeman provided invaluable mentorship, sharing her own experiences with the crushing weight of expectations and the normalcy of pre-race nerves. She spoke about the beauty of the crowds at major sporting events and how to manage the mental pressure of the big stage.

This advice is crucial for Brown, who has struggled with recurring dreams of freezing up in the call room or upon arriving at the venue. With Freeman’s guidance and her own unwavering resolve, Lexie Brown is now stepping toward the 2026 Commonwealth Games, not just as a participant, but as a symbol of resilience, heritage, and the enduring power of inspiration





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Para Athletics Lexie Brown Cathy Freeman Commonwealth Games 2026 Indigenous Australian Athletes

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