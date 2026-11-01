Thousands of young people in more than 20 European countries staged coordinated protests over the cost of living, housing, education cuts and rising military spending, with rallies in 400 cities.

Young people across Europe staged coordinated protests on Friday, with demonstrations in 400 cities and more than 20 countries. The Youth Strike coalition, which organised the action, described it as Europe's biggest coordinated youth protest of recent years.

Youth Protests Spread Across Europe

Rallies took place in countries including Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. The protests covered a wide range of issues, including the surging cost of living, housing affordability, climate change, deteriorating learning conditions and rising military spending.

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Many demonstrators waved placards reading fight for our future and slogans such as Fight for our future, not their wars, A smart head does not fit under a steel helmet and You cannot make cuts to the climate crisis. The movement made five broad demands: an end to militarisation and conscription; structural investment in education and welfare; solidarity with Palestine; climate and social justice; and a radical transformation of the system we live in.

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Protesters said they were united by a belief that decisions about their future are being made without them or at their expense. An Italian organiser, Alessandro di Miceli, said the Europe-wide protests were to claim our right to a better and dignified future. Specific demands differed from country to country, he said, but were all deeply connected between each other.

A Portuguese organiser, Leonor Chico, said: As young people, we know that we must organise and fight for our future, because no one else will do it for us. She said governments show us every day that the needs of our generation are not their priority. Shabbir Lakha from the UK-based Stop The War coalition said the mobilisation was a crucial step towards building a lasting international movement capable of bringing together young people, students and workers around common demands.

Demonstrators March in Berlin and Rome

In Berlin, thousands marched under the banner Gen Z regelt, meaning Gen Z takes charge. Protester Jasmin Hamadi said she took part to take a stand and push for a change, because things cannot go on like this. In Rome, riot police were on stand-by as thousands marched past the Colosseum towards the education ministry. A small group of masked activists threw firecrackers and other projectiles, but the demonstration was otherwise mostly peaceful.

Student protester Lucia Lamorgese said the rising cost of living was making life impossible, while another demonstrator, Luca Cornani, said he joined to demand more money for education and healthcare instead of defence. In Italy, tens of thousands protested in Rome, Milan and other cities as the country's largest trade union, the CGIL, staged a general strike against the economic policies of prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

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Laura Peritore, 24, a university student, said: We are living under a government that is cutting healthcare and education, taking away our present and trying to rob us of our future. She added: We will not back down and will take our future back. Outside the UK's Houses of Parliament in London, protesters were met by a rival right-wing group of activists, but police kept the two groups apart.

High school student Irene Mark, 16, who came with her mother, said she feels government should invest in opportunities for young people, not wars. I'm scared that I won't ever be able to do anything in my future if they don't want to fund it, she said. Fellow high-schooler Antoni Cienciala said: Wherever you are, just stand up, fight for what you believe in, show up to these protests. It may seem silly sometimes, but it's worth it.

Future Protests Planned in Paris

In France, the rally was more muted than recent protests over the poor state of education facilities, which evolved into a wider movement against high living costs and plunged France into its worst unrest in years. Protester Evelyn said at the Paris march: I think a lot of us who are young people, no matter where they were, in Paris or in London or in New York or any random place around the world, it's up to us to fight for the future that we think that we deserve.

Larger demonstrations are expected in Paris over the weekend. With major European elections on the horizon in the new year, governments in each country are grappling with how to respond to the growing protest movement and its demands to cut defence spending. The protests come amid an increasingly unstable and violent global geopolitical environment, headlined in the region by Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.