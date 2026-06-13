Young Socceroos Fans Gear Up for World Cup Opener

A look at how young Australian football fans are preparing to support the Socceroos in their World Cup opening match against Turkey, featuring interviews with local club players.

The excitement is palpable as the Socceroos prepare to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Turkey on Sunday at 2pm AEST. For seven-year-old striker Keeley Hughes, the match holds special significance.

Even though star player Sam Kerr will not be on the pitch due to the lingering effect of Matildas mania from the 2023 Women's World Cup, Keeley is most looking forward to cheering on her hero. She and her twin sister Harper, along with their family and football club Pagewood FC, will watch the game from their local oval. Keeley has some sage advice for the Socceroos: 'Get lots of goals.

' Fresh from scoring three goals in her own match on Saturday, while Harper contributed with good marking as a defender, the twins embody the grassroots enthusiasm sweeping the nation. Pagewood's Jellicoe Park was awash with green and gold on Saturday as World Cup fever set in. The 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has captivated young players.

Among them is nine-year-old Juliet Kacen, who plans to wake up for Australia's 5am start in their next group stage match. She describes cheering louder than her dad, with family parties featuring popcorn, snacks, and mini pies.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old midfielder Sam Butcher is known for being really loud during games. His favourite player is Jordan Bos, and he intends to barrack for him at Allianz Stadium's free screening, complete with the classic chant 'Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi'. In the inner west, Hurlstone Park Wanderers player Ari Sutton, 12, admires goalkeeper Matty Ryan and predicts Australia will advance from the group stages, possibly winning a knockout game.

He acknowledges that the World Cup comes only once every four years, making it special despite his mum yelling loudly during matches. For Juliet, who also serves as assistant coach for her little sister's under-7 team, the key advice for the Socceroos is simple: 'Have fun - and win.

' The young fans, including those from the Under-7 Blue OLQP Falcons, are united in their support, even as many predict France will ultimately lift the trophy. The free live sites across Sydney, along with parks, pubs, and living rooms, will be filled with hope and cheers as Australia seeks a strong start in Vancouver





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