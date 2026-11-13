Beardman takes 6-24 on ODI debut as England bowled out for 131 in Perth

Mahli Beardman took 6-24 on his ODI debut to help Australia beat England by seven wickets in Perth, with England bowled out for 131 in 33.4 overs.

Mahli Beardman took 6-24 on his ODI debut as England were bowled out for 131 in 33.4 overs in the series opener at Perth Stadium on Friday.

Australia went on to win by seven wickets, with the target chased down with 165 balls to spare. The 21-year-old right-arm paceman tore through the tourists, who collapsed from 2-38 to 7-60 during his opening burst. His figures of 6-24 from 7.4 overs are the best by an Australian on ODI debut, a new national record.

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Beardman ODI Debut Best Australian Figures

Beardman finished with the second-best figures by an Australian on ODI debut, behind only Tony Dodemaide's 5-21 against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in 1988. His 6-24 are the fourth-best figures by any debutant in ODI cricket, with Charlie Cassell's 7-21 for Scotland against Oman in 2024 still the best. Beardman told Fox Cricket it all happened very quickly.

He said it was a great privilege and honour to represent his country, and taking a few wickets was the cherry on top. He described Harry Brook as a nice wicket to get off the mark, adding that a first wicket is always a weight off the shoulders. Playing in front of his home Western Australian crowd, Beardman took five wickets in his first five overs.

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He was brought on as first change nine overs into England's innings and reduced the visitors to 7-63 after 18 overs. At one point he had figures of 5-13 off 4.4 overs. Beardman's first two international wickets were Brook, the England captain, for one, and Joe Root for 17 off 36 balls. He removed Jordan Cox for two, Sam Curran for zero and Liam Dawson for zero in quick succession.

Hat Trick Speed and Wickets

He was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Cox at the start of his fourth over. Beardman found Brook's edge in his second over and hit speeds of up to 145.4 kilometres per hour, touching 90mph on the speed gun. He enticed Root, playing his 200th ODI, to drive on the up and gave wicketkeeper Josh Inglis his third catch of the innings.

Curran's attempted pull off a bouncer gave Adam Zampa a catch on the boundary rope, and Dawson was caught at gully. Spencer Johnson took 3-42 and flew high in the air to take a spectacular one-handed caught and bowled to dismiss Jamie Overton in the 19th over, leaving England 8-65. Gus Atkinson made 29 not out off 32 balls and Will Jacks scored 25 to help England reach triple figures. Tom Banton also made 25.

Atkinson and Jofra Archer, who made 11, shared a 29-run last-wicket stand before Beardman had Archer caught at gully to complete the innings. Former England captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Sports there is something about Perth and this stadium with England. He noted that last year's Ashes Test first innings lasted 32.5 overs and the second 34.4 overs, and said England were eight wickets down inside 19 overs in a one-day game.

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He asked whether England can get away from Perth. Former Australian captain Alyssa Healy praised the selection of Beardman, who is only just recovering from stress fractures suffered in February this year. The match was a nightmare return to Perth for England, whose last international game at the ground was the two-day Ashes Test less than 12 months ago, when a Travis Head masterclass helped Australia win by eight wickets inside two days.

Sandpaper Controversy and Toss

The day came as Australian cricket was still dealing with the ghosts of Sandpapergate, with Pat Cummins having finished his marathon takedown of Usman Khawaja's autobiography in Sydney nine hours earlier. Australia were also missing their big three fast bowlers. Having spent the previous day stonewalling questions about sandpaper, Mitch Marsh won the toss and was never likely to take a cautious approach in the run chase.

Travis Head was bowled by Atkinson for a golden duck, but his opening partner's incendiary 30-ball 50 meant that strike counted for little. Player of the match was only heading one way after the target was knocked off. Beardman, who has been mentored by the great Dennis Lillee and endured battles with a rebellious body, looks a serious prospect. Like Cummins, he has overcome injury issues.

Given the age profile of Australia's greybeard Test attack, he could be handed a baggy green cap in the coming months and travel to England next year. Beardman didn't feast on over-ambitious strokeplay but led a clinical demolition job that harnessed Perth's bounce and movement. Nicking off Brook and Root made for a pretty special start, with the pair among five catches for wicketkeeper Josh Inglis on the day.

Rare Australian Debut Five Wicket Haul

You know conditions are tricky when Root struggles to get going and the 17 runs he scored in his 200th ODI, having been dropped on four, came in painstaking fashion. Beardman's haul marked just the second time an Australian has produced a five-wicket haul in an ODI debut, following Dodemaide, one of three selectors who picked Beardman for this game.

England's collapse left them at 8-65 at one stage before the late runs from Atkinson, Jacks and Archer lifted them to 131. Beardman's burst was nearly unplayable at times and stamped his reputation as the next big thing in Australian cricket.