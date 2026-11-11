Youpla Directors Disqualified and Fined for Misleading Aboriginal Funeral Fund

Federal Court disqualifies three Youpla directors and imposes $90,000 in fines for breaching duties to Aboriginal families through misleading funeral insurance policies.

Three former directors of the collapsed insurance provider Youpla Group have been disqualified from managing corporations and ordered to pay a combined $90,000 in penalties after a Federal Court found they breached their duties to clients. Justice Geoffrey Kennett delivered the judgement on Wednesday, citing severe governance failures that harmed members of the Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund (ACBF), an entity that marketed funeral insurance products primarily to Indigenous Australian families.

Directors Face Specific Penalties

Jonathan Law, the former director of Youpla Group, was ordered to pay the Commonwealth $50,000 and was disqualified from managing corporations for six years due to his role in the company's operations. Michael Wilson, another director involved in the firm's management, received a heavier disqualification period of ten years along with a $20,000 financial penalty for his contributions to the misconduct. Geoffrey Clayton, the third director named in the proceedings, was fined $20,000 and barred from corporate management for five years, reflecting the court's assessment of individual culpability within the leadership trio.

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Governance Failures Exposed

Justice Kennett determined that the trio failed to perform their duties with the degree of care and diligence expected of company officers, while also failing to manage conflicts of interest properly. The court found that these breaches caused significant detriment to ACBF members, who were misled about the value and nature of the insurance policies they purchased over many years. Additionally, the directors were ordered to pay a combined $17,000 towards the plaintiff's legal costs, adding to the financial consequences of their actions.

Broader Corporate Misconduct

The judgement against these three directors occurred alongside findings regarding other former executives, including chief Bryn Jones, who was found to have breached his directorial duties following a contested liability hearing in February. Jones denied having knowledge of the fund's insurance premium increases, but his penalty will be determined at a later date. Another former executive, Pattenden, had already acknowledged breaching directors' duties in a settlement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and was previously ordered to pay a quarter of a million dollars and barred for fifteen years.

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Targeting Vulnerable Communities

Youpla sold what critics termed junk funeral policies to Indigenous people across Australia for decades, specifically targeting communities where English was not the first language and those with low literacy levels. The company utilized marketing materials featuring the distinctive red, black, and yellow colours of the Aboriginal flag, distributed stuffed toys and colouring books to children, and conducted door-to-door sales at community events. These tactics were designed to build trust within First Nations communities, yet the underlying products provided minimal actual coverage compared to the premiums paid.

Regulatory Action and Future Compensation

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) brought claims against the five former directors and officers, alleging that they maintained insurance arrangements with Crown Insurance, a Vanuatu-based company owned by Pattenden and Law, without acting in the best interests of ACBF entities. Breaches of directors' duties can attract maximum penalties of $200,000 for each breach occurring between 2017 and March 2019. The government's payments to remaining victims will continue to be processed until 1 December this year, offering eligible recipients a choice between a funeral bond or a cash payment worth 60% of the value of their policy.