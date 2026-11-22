AFL clubs will use Monday's rookie draft and the pre-season supplementary selection period to add overlooked and delisted players, with Essendon, Carlton and Fremantle among the clubs making moves.

AFL clubs will get another chance to reshape their lists at Monday's rookie draft, with overlooked draft prospects and delisted players still hoping to win a spot.

Rookie Draft Opportunities

More than 60 players were picked in the national draft, but the rookie draft remains a path onto a list. Others will train with clubs over summer to audition for a pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) spot. Several players have promises to return to their clubs in the rookie draft. Collingwood's Harry DeMattia, St Kilda pair Dan Butler and Ryan Byrnes, Western Bulldog Riley Garcia, Brisbane Lions duo Luke Lloyd and Koby Evans, and Fremantle's Jaren Carr all have commitments.

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Former top 10 pick Nik Cox is no longer at Essendon, but Bailey Banfield is set to arrive. Cox may train with Fremantle in pursuit of an SSP place. The Camporeale twins, Ben and Lucas, will fight to reclaim a place on Carlton's list under new coach Josh Fraser. The Blues can make up to three picks at the rookie draft.

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Ex-Swan Harry Cunningham will sign a two-year deal with Adelaide after Sydney offered him only one to stay. Carlton football boss Chris Davies said the club may use just one rookie pick. We might just go with one and have some train-on players over the off-season, Davies said. We think the balance of players that we have just brought in helps to balance the list.

They are still players we are going to think about. We will make that final decision after the rookie draft. Essendon are expected to sign ex-Docker Bailey Banfield and former Kangaroo Tyler Sellers in the SSP, as well as key-position swingman Nathan Kreuger via the new First Nations category B list rule. Essendon list boss Matt Rosa said the club has one rookie draft spot available.

We will have the weekend to consider our options, but we have one spot available in the rookie draft, and we would like to bring in some more mature talent through our additional rookie spots as well, Rosa said. The AFL introduced the First Nations rule to encourage clubs to sign Indigenous talent without list limitations.

First Nations List Rule

Clubs appear to be mostly using it to commit to former AFL players such as Kreuger, James Bell at GWS, Liam Jones at Gold Coast and Isaac Keeler at Port Adelaide. The Western Bulldogs are looking at Footscray midfielder Cooper Craig-Peters, who made the VFL team of the year in 2026. Suns list boss Kall Burns confirmed that Jones was a player of interest.

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Brisbane national recruiting manager Steve Conole confirmed the Lions never considered the ex-Bulldogs and Blues defender despite him being a development coach at the club this year. Another player tipped to be signed is Northern Knights defender Kai Parker, a Collingwood next-generation academy member. Parker suffered a season-ending shoulder injury but impressed this year. Richmond NGA midfielder Tanner Armstrong, Northern Territory's Sonny Smiler and South Fremantle forward Cam Maynard could also be in the mix.

Overlooked Under-18 Talent

Three players who were All-Australians at this year's AFL under-18 championships did not find a club in the national draft. Interceptor Billy Wigmore, endurance king Albert Macgowan and sharpshooting tall forward Jack Slattery were overlooked. Macgowan won the Sandringham Dragons best-and-fairest award and ran the two-kilometre time trial in less than six minutes at the draft combine, but there are concerns about his lack of speed.

Others who received pre-draft buzz but were overlooked included Gippsland Power's Marlon Neocleous and Cody Templeton, who was adjudged best player afield in the Talent League grand final, and Eastern Ranges forward Zac Antonellos.