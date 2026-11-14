ASIC Finds $678 Million in Super Switched via Paid Lead Generators

An ASIC investigation of 15 financial advice licensees found lead generators were paid up to 100 per cent of upfront advice fees, with more than $678 million switched or invested after referrals, about 90 per cent from superannuation savings.

An ASIC investigation has found that more than $678 million was switched or invested after referrals from lead generators across 15 financial advice licensees, with about 90 per cent of that money coming from superannuation savings.

ASIC Investigation Finds $678 Million Super Flows

The corporate regulator examined these licensees between January 2025 and June 2026. During that period, the 15 businesses acquired 7639 new clients through lead generation arrangements, equal to about 35 per cent of their new clients. ASIC also found some lead generators were paid between 80 and 100 per cent of the upfront advice fee when they successfully turned someone into a client.

Also read ASIC sues CBA for allegedly overcharging 42,000 business customers $8.5m in undisclosed fees

Across the 15 licensees, the businesses legally responsible for the financial advice provided under their licence, clients paid $9.8 million in upfront advice fees. They also agreed to another $4.5 million in annual ongoing fees. That upfront advice fee could be deducted entirely from a person's superannuation savings. Once someone is persuaded to switch their super, substantial sums can flow into investment management and platforms, potentially generating even more revenue for the businesses involved.

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How Lead Generators Target Super Savers

This is the world of financial services lead generation. It is a business model most Australians know nothing about, and should not have to. Yet they are being drawn into it, hook, line and sinker. You are 55 or 60.

You have spent decades building up your super. You are wondering whether you have saved enough.

Then you come across an ad promising to tell you if you are on track for retirement. So you click. You answer a few questions, leave your phone number or email, and wait to hear back. What you might not realise is that you just entered a sales funnel.

Fear-Based Tactics Drive Super Switching

Your details could be passed to a business whose job is to turn your curiosity and fear of not having enough into an appointment with a financial adviser. That appointment could ultimately lead to a recommendation that you move your savings out of a conventional super fund into a much higher risk investment approach. Often people do not understand who is behind the offer, who is making money from their inquiry, or what the business wants them to do.

ASIC's report shows how far some of these businesses will go to get people to move their super. Some told people their funds were not performing well enough. Others frightened them with warnings about what could happen to their savings if the sharemarket crashed. Some of the people making these claims were not even qualified to give financial advice.

They are effectively salespeople, flogging fear to get people through the door. That is why it is time to ban the kind of lead generation that financially rewards businesses for funnelling Australians towards financial advice, financial products and super switching. This should apply whether it happens directly or through a chain of intermediaries.

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There is a world of difference between helping someone understand their real retirement options and make good decisions, and making money from steering them towards a financial decision that might not be in their best interests. To understand the problem, follow the money. The $678 million has not been lost. But it is an enormous amount of retirement savings being moved around because of introductions by businesses being financially rewarded for delivering new customers to advisers.

We are talking about money people spent 30 or 40 years accumulating, potentially redirected into investments they may not fully understand, through a process they might not realise is designed to sell them something. Too many Australians have been frightened, pressured and persuaded into making decisions about their life savings that might not be in their best interests. The government should step up and make illegal all forms of financial lead generation that steer someone into switching their super.

That includes free courses, free super checks, free retirement assessments, online quizzes, calculators, lead generation forms with incentives, or even paid mates who refer unknowing consumers. I do not care what the bait looks like. If the real purpose is to funnel people towards advisers who plan to switch their super, and someone is being financially rewarded for getting them there, it is time for it to stop. Consumers do not understand that it is happening.

Burying the details of these financial arrangements in disclosure documents nobody reads does not make them more acceptable. Telling someone in the fine print that you are being paid to steer them towards an adviser does not make the practice right. It should not be happening in the first place. I am not the only one calling for a ban.

Calls Grow for Ban on Financial Lead Generation

Super Members Council chief executive Misha Schubert says these practices have no place in the financial services industry. She is also warning that the government's proposed restrictions on unlicensed lead generators do not go far enough. This week I sat down with ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland to discuss these problems. I have been writing about them for years, and the evidence keeps pointing to the same conclusion: the financial rewards built into this system put retirement savings at risk.