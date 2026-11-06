Youth Detainees Remain on Banksia Hill Roof Following Security Incident

Three young people remain on the roof of Western Australia's Banksia Hill youth detention facility overnight while staff monitor the situation.

Three young people remain on the roof of the Banksia Hill youth detention facility as of just after 6pm today. A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that staff are actively monitoring the situation involving the detained youths.

Banksia Hill serves as the state's primary youth detention facility, typically housing boys and girls aged between 10 and 17 years old. The three individuals involved in this standoff will remain at the facility overnight while authorities assess the next steps for resolving the situation.

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Security Response and Personnel Actions

Department staff, including personnel equipped with riot shields, were present on the scene to manage the unfolding events. While some officers monitored the situation from a distance, others engaged directly in conversations with the detainees on the roof. This layered approach highlights the complex security protocols currently in place during such high-risk incidents.

The presence of armed staff with riot shields indicates a serious level of alertness among the correctional officers. This visual display of security measures aims to de-escalate tensions while maintaining a secure perimeter around the detention center. The staff's calm but firm posture suggests a focus on non-violent resolution despite the potential for unrest.

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History of Unrest and Structural Upgrades

This incident follows a pattern of previous disturbances at the site, including a significant riot in 2023. That earlier event was particularly severe, with the then-premier describing it as a major breakdown in order. The 2023 riot concluded only when armed guards pointed weapons at the heads of the teenagers involved, marking a critical moment in the facility's recent history.

Since that time, the state's youth justice system has undergone years of dysfunction, though many issues have largely been resolved. In response to security concerns, extra fencing has been added to some parts of the roof. These structural modifications are intended to prevent future roof access and enhance the overall containment capabilities of the facility.

Long-term Infrastructure Investments

The government is currently investing in a $67 million project focused on upgrades and urgent works at the facility. This substantial financial commitment is scheduled for completion this year, aiming to modernize the infrastructure and improve safety standards. The project addresses both immediate security needs and long-term operational efficiency.

Additionally, a new unit designed to provide support for the most high-risk detainees is located alongside Banksia Hill. This specialized facility is expected to open in 2028, representing a significant shift in how the state manages youth offenders. The opening of this new center will complement the ongoing upgrades and potentially reduce pressure on the main detention site.