Zack Polanski tells Australian Greens to connect with anger to counter rightwing populism

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green party of England and Wales, has told his counterparts in Australia that they need to start connecting with people's anger and learn from the storytelling power of populist rightwing politics.

English Green party leader Zack Polanski tells Australian colleagues to connect with anger to counter rightwing populism . Australian Greens should take on Pauline Hanson's One Nation , Polanski tells Victorian conference, just as he took on Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green party of England and Wales, has told his counterparts in Australia that they need to start connecting with people's anger and learn from the storytelling power of populist rightwing politics. Speaking via video link at the Victorian Greens campaign conference on Saturday night, Zack Polanski said the party in Australia needed to start taking on Pauline Hanson's One Nation, just as his own party had taken on Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

The political right has been very good at connecting to people's anger, fuelling it, and that makes things happen quicker. Progressives have a responsibility not to fuel that anger, Polanski said, but they should be listening and talking about it. People are feeling more and more angry, more and more disillusioned - and more and more ready for change. I think what we've not necessarily been great at, as progressives though, is connecting with that anger.

I think sometimes we rush to hope, we rush to solutions, so we don't quite connect in the same way. But if you can recognise the pain people are feeling right now, the struggle people are feeling right now, if you can connect to that … and then be able to offer people solutions, that is so powerful, Polanski said. Polanski said progressives should separate the leaders of rightwing parties from those who might be considering voting for them.

I would imagine that a lot of people who are thinking about voting for them could actually be Green voters, he said. They are people who are rejecting establishment politics, who want to see something different - who might have issues with some of your policies - but actually on those, but polling also indicates the once minor Reform UK is now the main party on the right.

The Victorian Greens leader, Ellen Sandell, said the situation was similar in Australia, with the party grappling with how to be the antidote to disillusionment without beating up and giving air time to One Nation. For a long time I didn't want to give any air time to Reform and actually just wanted to focus on our hopeful alternative, she answered. The Green Party is debating how to be radical and popular.

There is a strategy that can do both, Joe Todd said. There reaches a point, though - and I imagine from the way you describe One Nation, you might have reached that point already - where they are dominating the news agenda or, far too often, other political parties are constantly dancing to their tune.

So I think it reaches a point where actually you do just need to take them on - and you need to take them on directly by being that antidote, Polanski said. He said he would never underestimate the power of hope and that it was essential to have a plan. It is a little bit like when you have a friend and you are annoyed about something, he said.

If someone immediately starts to jump to what you can do about it, sometimes it feels like they haven't really heard you. Whereas if they can give you a moment to be really annoyed about something, to vent about something, to hold that space and then offer solutions together, that's a really powerful experience - and I think it is exactly the same at the macro level in politic





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Zack Polanski Australian Greens Rightwing Populism Pauline Hanson's One Nation Nigel Farage's Reform UK

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