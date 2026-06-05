Zak Butters' Free‑Agency Future: Richmond Leads With Cash, Bulldogs and Geelong Offer Home‑State Appeal

A detailed look at the clubs courting Port Adelaide midfield star Zak Butters, examining the financial offers, draft implications and personal factors influencing his decision to return to Victoria.

The saga surrounding Zak Butters ' free‑agency future is heating up as clubs line up to entice the 25‑year‑old midfielder back to his home state of Victoria.

Richmond have reportedly put forward the most lucrative financial package, with an eight‑million‑dollar offer that would make the Tigers the most financially attractive option on the market. Yet money is only one factor in a decision that will shape the power balance of the AFL for the next several seasons.

The Western Bulldogs remain the frontrunning destination according to insiders, while Geelong and Collingwood are also in the mix, each offering a different blend of on‑field success, personal connections and lifestyle appeal. Butters, who has been a key player for Port Adelaide and even stepped into a captaincy role this season, is weighing his options as he looks to secure a contract that extends beyond 2027.

He has expressed a desire to return to Victoria for family reasons, and the proximity of the Bulldogs and Geelong to his hometown of Bacchus Marsh adds a personal dimension to the negotiations. The Bulldogs have the advantage of being close to his childhood club and share a close relationship with Marcus Bontempelli, a former teammate and friend, while Geelong can boast a consistent record of on‑field success and a proven ability to attract top talent.

Moreover, Geelong's coach Chris Scott worked with Butters during State of Origin, and there is speculation that former Power assistant coach Ken Hinkley, now linked with Essendon, could also influence the outcome if he decides to move. Richmond's pitch is built around its deep pockets and an emerging list that promises to get better.

With a current draft position of 17th, the Tigers have an enviable set of draft assets, including pick number 2, that could be leveraged in a trade. The club's financial muscle, highlighted by an $18‑million figure, is a clear statement of intent, but the Tigers' lower ladder position means they would have limited leverage to secure additional first‑round picks without sacrificing valuable selections.

If the Tigers succeed in securing Butters, they would need to balance the immediate salary cap impact against the long‑term benefits of adding a premier on‑baller to a squad that is still building toward consistency. Conversely, a move to a top‑six club would push Port Adelaide's 2027 first‑round pick deep into the twenties, reducing the immediate draft value the Power could obtain.

The draft dynamics are further complicated by the new AFL draft rules that limit clubs to a maximum of two picks in a trade, and the looming influence of Tasmania's draft concessions, which could shift the value of picks across the board. Port Adelaide, the Power, are caught in a delicate balancing act.

While losing Butters would be a blow to their on‑field performance, the club stands to benefit from the trade capital that could be redirected toward emerging talents such as Dougie Cochrane, Zemes Pilot and Louis Salopek. However, the reduction in draft value and the potential loss of high‑order picks could hamper their rebuilding plans, especially if the club's trading partner finishes high on the ladder.

The broader AFL landscape is also shifting, with senior clubs like Essendon seeking extra list concessions and struggling teams pressing for assistance packages, as highlighted by Brownlow medallist Gerard Healy. Essendon's recent poor form - only one win in their last 25 games - underscores the volatility of the league and the importance of strategic free‑agency moves.

As the free‑agency period progresses, clubs will weigh not only the financial terms but also the cultural fit, coaching relationships and long‑term squad development. For Butters, the decision will ultimately hinge on a combination of family considerations, career ambition and the promise of a supportive environment where he can continue to thrive as a leader on the field.

The next few weeks will determine whether the Power lose one of their brightest stars or manage to extract sufficient trade value to fuel a new generation of Port Adelaide talent





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