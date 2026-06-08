Zak Butters' Imminent Port Adelaide Exit Looms Large Over AFL Trade Period

Zak Butters is widely expected to leave Port Adelaide as a restricted free agent, with the Western Bulldogs and Richmond leading the race. Port has internally accepted his departure despite no formal notice. The saga is set to create a major domino effect across the league.

Superstar Port Adelaide captain Zak Butters is on the verge of a high-profile departure from the club at the end of the season, a move widely anticipated across the Australian Football League.

According to veteran journalist Caroline Wilson of Channel 7, the Power have internally accepted that Butters will leave, even though he and his management have yet to formally notify the club. Butters, who qualifies as a restricted free agent, has consistently stated he will make a final decision at the conclusion of the season, but whispers of his intentions have grown louder.

Victorian clubs are already mobilising, with the Western Bulldogs long considered favourites to secure his signature, while Geelong is also a strong contender. Recent weeks have seen Butters, who has been filling in as captain following Connor Rozee's injury, engage in discussions with several suitors during Port Adelaide's bye round in Melbourne. Wilson reported that Butters held talks with the Western Bulldogs during the bye and is also believed to have spoken with Richmond.

She noted that Collingwood might also be in the mix, with Nick Dacos working to recruit his close friend. The journalist highlighted a intriguing preference from Port Adelaide's perspective: they are reportedly keen to negotiate exclusively with Richmond.

However, no formal offer has been tabled yet, and Richmond is still contemplating whether pursuing Butters aligns with their current list development strategy. The situation leaves Port Adelaide in a delicate position, forced to prepare for life without their captain while publicly maintaining uncertainty. Wilson suggested that Butters could do everyone a favour by being transparent about his intentions sooner rather than later.

Such openness would allow the Power to accelerate their contingency planning, potentially involving players like Mitch Georgiades, and enable other clubs to make their own moves without delay, creating a domino effect across the league. The impending transfer saga carries significant ramifications for the AFL landscape. If Butters chooses Richmond, the Tigers would gain a elite midfielder perfectly suited to their style, but they must weigh the cost-likely a substantial traded pick package-against their longer-term list construction.

Port Adelaide, while facing the loss of a generational talent, would receive valuable draft compensation, helping them rebuild. The emotional dimension cannot be ignored; as former St Kilda captain Nick Riewoldt observed, the club must handle the situation maturely, given the raw feelings surrounding their captain's likely exit. Wilson expressed sympathy for the Power, acknowledging the difficulty of navigating such speculation while the player remains under contract and hasn't officially declared his intentions.

The next few weeks will be critical as Butters weighs his options and the football world waits for a definitive announcement that will reshape multiple clubs' futures





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zak Butters Port Adelaide Richmond Western Bulldogs Restricted Free Agency AFL Trade Period

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drought and floods drove them from their homes. But hunger and poverty have followed them to a Mogadishu campMore than 6.5 million Somalis have been pushed to the brink of severe hunger as the climate crisis, fighting and cuts in aid leave a trail of despair

Read more »

Tasmania Police Minister Apologizes for Naming Port Arthur Gunman in Budget HearingTasmania Police Minister Felix Ellis has apologized after naming the Port Arthur massacre gunman during a budget estimates hearing, causing hurt among survivors. He expressed regret and commitment to meeting survivors.

Read more »

Zac Stubblety-Cook Breaks Silence on Decision to Leave Swim CampOlympic gold medallist Zac Stubblety-Cook has spoken out about his decision to leave his swim camp ahead of the Commonwealth Games, citing a stressful period and internal tensions within the team.

Read more »

Extreme fear among immigrants as backlash sweeps South AfricaImmigrants in South Africa are living in fear after a series of marches calling for illegal immigrants to leave reignited long-held xenophobic sentiment in the country.

Read more »