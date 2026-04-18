Zayn Malik Allegedly Punches Louis Tomlinson During Heated Row, Scrapping Netflix Project

Former One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were reportedly involved in a physical altercation during the filming of a Netflix documentary, with allegations that Malik punched Tomlinson after a comment was made about Tomlinson's late mother. The incident has led to the alleged cancellation of the documentary and a reported rift between the two artists.

Reports have surfaced detailing a severe altercation between former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson , allegedly resulting in Malik punching Tomlinson. The incident is said to have occurred during the filming of a documentary series for Netflix, intended to explore the band's journey.

According to an insider speaking to The Sun, the dispute began when Malik allegedly made a derogatory comment about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from leukemia in 2016. This remark reportedly triggered an intense argument between the two artists while they were on location.

The source claims that following the offensive statement, and as Tomlinson reacted in shock, Malik physically assaulted him, striking him in the face. It is further reported that Malik was wearing rings at the time of the alleged assault, which caused cuts to Tomlinson's head. The confrontation reportedly took place outdoors, in the presence of numerous witnesses.

Following the alleged attack, Louis Tomlinson is said to have received medical attention and was diagnosed with a concussion. The incident, which is understood to have occurred approximately six months ago, has effectively halted the Netflix documentary project, and sources suggest the two former bandmates have not communicated since.

This alleged physical confrontation marks a significant deterioration in their relationship, which has historically been characterized by a strong bond, often described as brotherhood, during their time in One Direction. Even after Malik's abrupt departure from the group in 2015, which Tomlinson later described as deeply upsetting, there have been intermittent signs of reconciliation.

However, this now-canceled documentary was seen as a more structured effort to mend their relationship, a hope that appears diminished following this reported incident. Neither Zayn Malik nor Louis Tomlinson has issued a public statement regarding the allegations.





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