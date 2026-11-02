Zeekr 7X Long Range Review: Chinese EV Competitor Analysis

Six-month evaluation of the Zeekr 7X reveals it challenges Tesla dominance with refined interior, strong range, and competitive pricing at $73,400 drive-away.

The extensive six-month long-term loan of the Zeekr 7X Long Range has officially concluded, marking the end of a rigorous testing period that covered more than 5000 kilometers. This comprehensive evaluation, conducted by the CarExpert team including founders, editors, and journalists, involved a wide variety of use cases. These ranged from daily errands in the Melbourne office to frequent airport runs and longer-distance highway journeys, ensuring a thorough assessment of the vehicle's real-world viability.

Zeekr 7X Pricing And Market Position

The Zeekr 7X Long Range RWD base price is set at $63,900 plus on-roads and options, representing a $6000 premium over the base grade. The specific test unit featured Crystal White exterior paint for an additional $1500 and the optional Black and Grey PU interior upholstery, which replaces the standard Black monotone colorway for another $1500. This configuration results in a total price of $66,900 plus on-roads costs, or approximately $73,400 drive-away according to the manufacturer's online configurator.

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In direct comparison, the Tesla Model Y Premium Long Range AWD costs $68,900 plus on-roads. While the Tesla offers stronger dual-motor performance, it delivers a shorter claimed WLTP range of 600km. The larger three-row Model Y L in the same specification is priced higher at $74,900 plus on-roads, with a larger battery providing a lengthier 681km under the WLTP test regime. Despite the availability of similarly sized Chinese electric SUV rivals at lower price points, the Zeekr 7X maintains a distinct advantage through its more refined and sophisticated package.

Interior Design And Technology Features

The cabin design of the Zeekr 7X dispenses with the chintzy feel often associated with other Chinese vehicles, opting instead for an almost European-style restraint in its interior design elements. The layout combines clean lines and thoughtful touches with new-age technology and classic cues. A massive 16-inch infotainment touchscreen protrudes from the dashboard, while the slim digital instrument display ahead of the driver is recessed into the fascia behind the steering wheel like a traditional instrument binnacle.

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The sporty steering wheel design, featuring flat top and bottom edges and a circular central hub, is reminiscent of premium European designs rather than the futuristic styles common in other Chinese brands. The interior quality is further highlighted by intricate perforation patterns on the seat inserts and nicely finished contrasting top-stitched elements throughout the cabin. These details reiterate the premium-leaning pitch of the brand and contribute to a cohesive, high-quality atmosphere.

Digital Instrument Cluster And Interface

The slim 13.02-inch driver cluster presents a pretty basic layout, featuring a Tesla-like live driver-assistance display in the middle. This is bookended by a power meter on the left and a trip computer with configurable widgets on the right. Given the available display real estate, the instrument cluster feels underutilized. It does not offer a virtual dial for speed or power meter, a feature available in the incoming range-extender 8X and 9X electric SUVs and many other digitized driver instruments.

Zeekr's 36.2-inch head-up display augments the slim digital binnacle, offering similar levels of graphics and information projected onto the glass in front of the driver. This system features augmented reality animations for turn-by-turn navigation prompts, which serve as a nice functional add-on that works quite well. The display ensures critical information is always visible without distracting the driver from the road ahead.

Central Touchscreen And Controls

The central infotainment system utilizes a large touchscreen implementation solution common to almost all Chinese brands and spreading to many others. The screen is described as being tacked onto the dashboard like an iPad. However, Zeekr differentiates itself by mixing in physical toggle switchgear and a more intuitive menu structure. This approach prevents the interface from becoming entirely convoluted, even if some aspects of the software remain complex.

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Resolution on the central screen is wonderfully crisp, with excellent brightness and color reproduction. The processing power is snappy, allowing for buttery smooth animations that contribute to a high-end user experience. A permanent virtual toolbar at the base of the screen houses climate controls and an array of shortcuts to infotainment and vehicle functions. This digital interface is supplemented by handy physical controls that toggle key functions within the same sub-menus.

Sales Performance And Consumer Interest

The Zeekr 7X is rocketing up the VFACTS sales charts, indicating strong market acceptance of the vehicle. CarExpert receives numerous questions and enquiries about the 7X, both on-site and via social channels, reflecting significant consumer interest. This popularity suggests that the vehicle has successfully addressed many initial concerns regarding Chinese electric vehicles.

The extended test period confirms that the Zeekr 7X is one of the best SUVs available from a Chinese brand, particularly for the money. It stands as a great mid-size electric SUV alternative to the all-conquering Tesla Model Y. The comprehensive evaluation suggests strong long-term ownership prospects for buyers considering this super-popular model.