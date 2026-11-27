Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Donald Trump for calling Vladimir Putin a friend, while Ukraine for the first time used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian drone and offered a Black Sea ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned US President Donald Trump for calling Russia n leader Vladimir Putin a friend, calling the remark strange because Putin is an aggressor and a killer.

In an interview with the BBC aired on Friday, Zelensky said Putin cannot be a friend, likening it to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II. He urged Washington to apply more pressure on Moscow and said more progress is needed to stop the invasion, now in its fifth year. Ukraine has for the first time used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian jet-powered drone, according to its state-backed defense group Brave1.

Also read Trump Urges Putin to Halt European Aggression to End Ukraine War

Laser Weapon Shoots Down Russian Drone

An adviser to Zelensky, Serhiy Beskrestnov, published footage earlier this week showing a target crashing in a fireball, saying a Russian Geran jet drone was shot down by a laser system for the first time. Brave1 said the weapon was developed by a grant recipient and operated by a private air defense team. It cautioned that a first successful interception does not mean the technology is ready for mass deployment.

Advertisement

Laser air defense remains experimental, it said, adding that at least seven teams in Ukraine are working on laser weapons. Beskrestnov said the system known as Blysk, developed by Ukrainian company Carmine Sky, was protecting critical infrastructure. Zelensky's comments came a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a US envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a grandmaster of politics.

Weeks earlier, Kushner's partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a humanitarian. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the US and its allies including Israel.

EU Leaders Fail to Agree Ukraine Loan

European Union leaders on Thursday failed to reach consensus after fraught talks over a new $US49 billion ($A74 billion) loan for Ukraine's economic and military needs in 2027. Elections in the EU during the next 12 months could amplify the influence of parties reluctant to send more money to Ukraine and may fray the continent's support.

Zelensky has also complained that the Pentagon is not delivering paid-for Patriot missiles that could stop Russia's ballistic missiles, and that SpaceX's military-grade Starlink satellite internet service, which is the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication, is not working properly. A convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones attacked last Sunday, according to three people from military and security services cited by Reuters on Friday.

The convoy, escorted by the Russian navy frigate Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi, said a European military official tracking the convoy. A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a Middle East security official confirmed the flotilla had turned from heading to Libya. Russia's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine Warns of Major Russian Attack

The recent strike on a Russian navy vessel docked at a port in Libya raised alarm in Europe and Washington that the war could spread. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a phone call with Libyan Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour, informing him that Ukraine had no intentions of drawing Libya into the war. Zelensky warned on Thursday that a major Russian attack was looming.

Advertisement

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 110 of 155 Russian drones launched overnight on Friday, including 51 jet-powered Shahed-type drones, according to the Ukrainian air force. Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its forces overnight intercepted 318 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions and illegally annexed Crimea. Ukraine's military said on Friday it had struck a Russian solid rocket fuel production site in the Tula region south of Moscow overnight.

The plant is the starting point of the missile production chain, manufacturing components for plastic explosives and the polymer used to produce solid propellant for Russian ballistic missiles, the defense ministry said on Telegram. Ukraine has offered a Black Sea ceasefire to enable food exports and passed this on to international allies, Foreign Minister Sybiha said. We are ready for a ceasefire.

We are grateful to India, Turkey and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in de-escalating tensions in the Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts. We are now awaiting a response from Russia, Sybiha was cited by public broadcaster Suspilne as saying on Friday. He added that Russia had proposed Ukraine suspend attacks on the Russian oil sector under the truce, but Kyiv would only consider this as part of a bigger energy ceasefire deal.

Russia's foreign ministry has accused Latvia of creating artificial obstacles to hinder the transit of Russian grain to global markets, saying the restrictions pose additional risks to global food security. Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed in a statement published on the ministry's website on Friday that Latvia was conducting inspections of Russian grain shipments for allegedly stolen Ukrainian agricultural products and was seeking ways to ban Russian grain transit altogether.

Ukraine is determined to keep fighting for its independence, Kyiv officials say, and has launched daring attacks against Russian assets.