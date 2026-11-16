Zelensky reports progress on comprehensive security package for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says talks with partners are advancing on a security package that could include NATO-like guarantees and a recovery plan, as US envoys push for direct Moscow-Europe talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and its partners are discussing a comprehensive security package that could be offered in negotiations, the first time such a proposal has been raised.

He said the package includes specific security guarantees from NATO and the European Union, a strong Ukrainian army with adequate troops, weapons and financial support for a specified period, and a recovery plan backed by funding with clearly identified sources. Zelensky told reporters in his office in Kyiv late Friday that if the American side confirms precisely this, together with other NATO partners, he will ask Ukrainian society whether to accept it.

Also read Zelensky Reveals US Negotiators Proposed Donbas Trade for NATO Entry

He said he has no right to make that decision on his own. He also said he asked the American side whether, if Ukraine received something similar to NATO membership, American soldiers would be on Ukrainian soil. He said their answer was no. The talks come as the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia heads toward the end of its fifth year, with US President Donald Trump's administration trying to make a breakthrough in peace negotiations it is moderating.

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Kushner and Witkoff Seek Peace Talks

US envoys Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in Abu Dhabi last week. All sides said the talks yielded some progress, including a substantial exchange of prisoners of war, but territorial disputes remain far from resolved. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to seek full control of the Donbas, where his forces are making grinding assaults to seize a fortress belt of cities they have failed to conquer in fighting dating back to 2014.

Russian troops have suffered massive combat casualties since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At a subsequent meeting in Moscow on Thursday, Putin told Witkoff and Kushner that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine would threaten Russia's security and was unacceptable. Kushner said Saturday in a post on X that the Trump administration wants to see direct talks between Moscow and US allies in Europe, piggybacking on Russian demands to discuss Europe's overall security arrangements.

Our focus now is on facilitating direct engagement between Moscow and European partners and preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks, Kushner said. In his X post, Kushner pushed back on reports of maximalist positions proposed by both sides in ongoing talks. In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war, he said.

Ukraine Blames Starshield Limits

Separately, Zelensky said ongoing restrictions on Ukraine's use of the Starshield satellite service, provided by Elon Musk's SpaceX, have played a part in Russia successfully striking energy and railway infrastructure. The Russians are targeting substations with Shaheds, Zelensky said on X, referring to the drones Russia commonly launches across Ukraine. And many of these strikes are getting through because restrictions on the speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories are still there.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelensky said Russian forces had lately been singling out specific regions and then repeatedly striking them over several days. He said the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions had been particularly badly hit, with repair work proceeding on the grid and on specific substations. There have been many outages, and restoration is proceeding, Zelensky said. Power has been restored to some extent, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

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Ukraine uses Starshield to intercept enemy drones and launch drones of its own against Russian targets. The system is also used to direct unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and to jam GPS signals across battlefronts. Zelensky's latest complaints are linked to allegations by the Ukrainian military that speed limits imposed by SpaceX are hurting their ability to effectively counter fast, jet-powered drones. SpaceX has rejected the assertion that it was deliberately throttling its service.

Prince Harry Visits Wounded Soldiers

Meanwhile, Prince Harry met soldiers wounded in action during a two-day visit to Ukraine, expressing confidence that it could win the war against Russia and pledging to bring his Invictus Games to the country once there was peace. On his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, Harry visited Lviv in the west of the country and spoke at a conference for medics organised by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

You're going to win the war, and then you're going to be set up for success, he told the conference on Saturday, in comments only reportable after he left Ukraine for security reasons. At another event, Harry watched wheelchair rugby players practise in preparation for next year's Invictus Games, a tournament for military members and veterans which the prince founded while he was still in the army in 2014.

Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors to next year's games in the English city of Birmingham, and Harry told the wounded veterans he hoped Ukraine would also be able to host the games at some point. When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games, he said.