Zelensky Reveals US Negotiators Proposed Donbas Trade for NATO Entry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms US envoys asked if Kyiv would trade Donbas territory for NATO membership. Details on the proposed security package and Trump administration strategy follow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that United States peace envoys recently inquired whether Ukraine would consider ceding control of the Donbas region to Russia in exchange for immediate membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This revelation marks a significant development in diplomatic efforts as the conflict approaches its fifth year. The suggestion indicates a potential pivot in the negotiation strategy employed by the Trump administration.

Trump Team Raises Territorial Swap Option

The inquiry was made by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their discussions with Ukrainian leadership. These negotiations are critical as President Donald Trump seeks to broker a decisive breakthrough in the ongoing war. The proposal involves swapping the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine for the security guarantees associated with NATO accession. President Zelensky confirmed that this was the first time such a specific territorial exchange had been formally raised by Washington.

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Details of the Proposed Security Package

Zelensky outlined the broader framework being discussed with American partners to ensure Ukraine's long-term sovereignty. The package includes specific security guarantees from NATO and the European Union to prevent future aggression. It also mandates maintaining a strong Ukrainian army with adequate troop numbers, weapons, and financial support for a defined period. This comprehensive approach aims to strengthen Kyiv's military capabilities alongside diplomatic protections.

Recovery Plan and Financial Backing

Beyond immediate security, the proposal features a robust recovery plan designed to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and economy. This plan is backed by substantial funding with clearly identified sources to ensure accountability and timely execution. The financial commitments are intended to stabilize the nation after years of devastation. Integrating economic recovery with military strength is central to the strategy presented by US mediators.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Implications

The involvement of Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff highlights the high level of attention the White House is giving to the conflict. By raising the Donbas question, the US administration is testing Kyiv's flexibility in trade-offs. President Zelensky stated that Ukraine is actively discussing these terms with its international partners. This dialogue suggests that Kyiv is evaluating the benefits of NATO membership against the cost of territorial concessions.

Next Steps in Peace Negotiations

As the war enters its fifth year in February, the pressure to find a resolution continues to mount. The Trump administration is moderating these talks to achieve a lasting peace agreement. Ukraine's response to the Donbas offer will likely influence the trajectory of future negotiations. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this proposed package can form the basis of a durable settlement.