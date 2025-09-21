Zelensky to Meet Trump at UN to Secure US Support for Ukraine's Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with former US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly to advocate for US involvement in a security guarantees framework. The talks come amid the ongoing war with Russia, increased civilian casualties, and anticipation of a challenging winter season. The meeting seeks to secure concrete measures, including sanctions, and comes as the UK joins NATO efforts to deter aerial threats in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump next week, leveraging the United Nations General Assembly in New York as the backdrop for crucial discussions aimed at securing US involvement in a security guarantees framework. This framework, already supported by Kyiv and its European allies, seeks to solidify Ukraine 's post-war security architecture.

The talks come as the ongoing conflict continues to inflict a devastating toll, with civilian casualties mounting and infrastructure repeatedly targeted by Russian forces. Zelensky's objective is to gauge the level of US commitment, focusing on concrete measures such as potential new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of tariff policies targeting countries that continue to purchase energy resources from Russia. The meeting is particularly significant given the approach of another harsh winter season, a critical period that will undoubtedly test the resilience of both Ukraine's infrastructure and its people.\The discussions between Zelensky and Trump are set against a backdrop of escalating tensions and continued Russian aggression. Recent reports indicate that the number of Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian attacks during July and August exceeded 500, as reported by the UN Human Rights Commissioner's office, highlighting the war's devastating human cost. Zelensky further revealed that Russia had launched a barrage of attacks, including 40 missiles of varying types, and approximately 580 drones. The threat of air attacks remains persistent throughout the country, with both civilian and municipal infrastructure being targeted. Meanwhile, several European nations have signaled their readiness to contribute to the security guarantees framework, with some indicating their willingness to provide troops. Trump has expressed a commitment to providing some form of backup, potentially involving intelligence and air support, although a direct commitment to military intervention is yet to be given. This creates a dynamic situation in which Ukraine hopes to further cement its alliance with the US.\Beyond security guarantees and sanctions, Zelensky plans to raise the subject of peace talks and the ongoing conflict's resolution with Trump. As the situation remains unstable, Ukraine urgently seeks a stronger commitment from the US to ensure stability, as well as the security and the wellbeing of its citizens. To strengthen the defensive capabilities of its allies, The UK is playing a role in NATO's commitment to defend against aerial threats, as evidenced by the deployment of Royal Air Force Typhoons to patrol the skies over Poland as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission. These fighter jets are ready to defend against aerial threats from Russia, underscoring the West's commitment to the region's security. The meeting between Zelensky and Trump is a critical step in the ongoing effort to safeguard Ukraine's future and determine the US's role in it





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelensky Security Guarantees Russia

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping begin talks to finalise a TikTok dealThe deal would transfer TikTok's US assets to US owners from ByteDance, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Read more »

UN votes to allow Palestinian president to address annual gathering via video linkTrump had refused to grant visas for Palestinian delegation due to attend conference and UN general assembly

Read more »

TikTok deal still unclear as Trump, Xi lower tensions in first call in monthsUS President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged to meet in South Korea next month after their first phone call in three months.

Read more »

Kimmel Suspension Sparks Free Speech DebateThe indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC following comments about a political figure has ignited a fierce debate about free speech, with critics, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama, condemning the move as unconstitutional. Supporters, including former President Donald Trump and the head of the FCC, have celebrated the decision, viewing it as a justified consequence of criticizing Trump. Experts suggest the situation reflects a broader trend of authoritarianism and efforts to silence dissent.

Read more »

Zelensky to Meet Trump at UN to Discuss Security GuaranteesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with former US President Donald Trump next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting aims to secure US support for a security guarantees framework. Discussions come as NATO strengthens defenses in Eastern Europe amid ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Zelensky to push Trump on security guarantees at UN meetingThe Ukrainian president’s comments came as British fighter jets flew their first NATO air defence sortie over Poland following a Russian drone incursion earlier this month.

Read more »