Zelenskyy Calls for Face-to-Face Meeting with Putin to End War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging a face-to-face meeting to bring an end to the four-year conflict between the two countries.

You can stop your war, President Zelenskyy says in a direct letter to Putin, urging a face-to-face meeting to bring an end to the four-year conflict between Ukraine and Russia .

The Ukrainian president emphasizes that most Russians are tired of the war's effects and are ready for peace. Zelenskyy set out his views on the conflict in the letter, citing statistics including the 63% of Russian soldiers who are killed in battle compared to 37% who are wounded. He argues that this ratio is unsustainable for any army in the 21st century and will only increase as the war continues.

President Zelenskyy notes that Ukrainians have maintained a high level of resilience throughout the conflict, while most Russians have grown weary of its effects. He calls on Putin to prioritize the welfare of Russian citizens and pursue a path out of the war that would bring peace and stability to the region.

Zelenskyy specifically mentions the economic costs of the war, stating that Russia's resources are shrinking significantly and it will not have enough money or political capital to continue the war indefinitely. He highlights the fact that many Russians are opposed to Putin's plans to launch a second wave of mobilization, and notes that the Ukrainian military continues to receive support from other countries.

President Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine will not be deterred from its goals and will continue to work towards achieving peace and justice. He maintains that Ukraine has preserved its independence and will continue to do so, despite predictions to the contrary





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Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia War Peace Face-To-Face Meeting

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