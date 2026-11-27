Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticizes Donald Trump's rapport with Vladimir Putin, likening it to befriending Adolf Hitler amid stalled peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a sharp rebuke of former U.S. President Donald Trump, characterizing his recent diplomatic overtures toward Russia n President Vladimir Putin as morally equivalent to befriending Adolf Hitler during World War II. The Ukrainian leader spoke to the BBC from Kyiv, expressing deep frustration over Washington's shifting stance on the conflict and what he perceives as a dangerous normalization of Moscow's aggression.

Zelenskyy Condemns Trump-Putin Rapport

In the interview, President Zelenskyy described the relationship between the American and Russian leaders as "strange," noting it was inconceivable to label a wartime aggressor as a friend. He drew a direct historical parallel, stating that claiming Vladimir Putin is a good friend is akin to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during the Second World War. He emphasized that such comparisons are not valid in the context of modern geopolitical stability.

Also read Russia's War Dead: The Toll Won't Stop Putin

This criticism comes shortly after Mr. Trump embraced President Putin as a "friend" at a summit in China. Mr. Trump later shared a photograph on his Truth Social platform showing the two leaders shaking hands, which he captioned "My Friend." President Zelenskyy's comments mark a significant escalation in rhetorical tensions between Kyiv and Mr. Trump, who has previously engaged in public disagreements with the Ukrainian administration.

Kushner and Witkoff Mediate Peace Talks

The diplomatic friction coincides with active mediation efforts led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Mr. Kushner, the son-in-law of Mr. Trump, recently praised President Putin as a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historic figure." During an interview on an Axel Springer Creators podcast, he suggested that the Russian President has shown restraint by agreeing not to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Advertisement

Mr. Kushner stated that after extensive conversations, he believes President Putin desires peace, although the negotiations have reached a deadlock regarding the future of Ukrainian territory. He noted that while Mr. Putin verbally expresses a wish for peace, the terms remain a point of contention. Mr. Witkoff serves as the primary envoy alongside Mr. Kushner in these ongoing discussions aimed at ending the five-year invasion.

Clashing Views on Security and Compromise

European leaders and President Zelenskyy have strongly criticized President Putin for refusing to compromise and continuing the military offensive, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of civilians. In contrast, Mr. Trump has suggested on social media that he hopes to see a quick deal if President Putin pulls back military aggression against European territories.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the U.S. approach to peace talks acknowledges the need to eliminate the "root causes" of the conflict. This includes addressing what Russia describes as security threats created by NATO's expansion near its borders. The divergence in perspectives highlights the complexity of reaching a sustainable diplomatic resolution.

Ongoing Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Despite the diplomatic maneuvers, President Zelenskyy warned that Ukrainian intelligence indicates Moscow is completing preparations for a new massive strike. He stated that the objective is to deprive Ukrainian civilians of power and running water as winter approaches. Russian missile and drone attacks have already severely damaged the national power grid, choking the economy and causing widespread hardship.

Advertisement

Ukraine is urgently appealing to allies for increased air defense supplies to protect critical infrastructure. Crews are currently working to restore electricity in six Ukrainian regions following a recent assault that involved ballistic missiles and 113 drones. President Zelenskyy reiterated that Russia continues to target substations and overhead power lines with the intent of destabilizing the nation during the colder months.