Ukrainian naval drones struck a Russian corvette and a cargo vessel near Benghazi, Libya, sinking the warship and damaging the dry cargo ship. The UN expressed serious concern over the attack, warning against Libya becoming a battleground for foreign conflicts.

Ukrainian forces sank a Russia n corvette and struck a dry cargo vessel in a drone attack off the coast of Libya, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The operation involved seven Ukrainian-made naval drones launched from a mothership, Ukraine's security service (SBU) said. The attack targeted the Russian corvette Merkury and the cargo ship MV Angara at Benghazi naval base early on Sunday. Zelenskyy said the Merkury was sunk and the Angara, which Russia used to transport weapons, was hit.

Also read Ukrainian Sea Drones Hit Russian Corvette Merkury in Benghazi, Set Off Ammunition Blasts

Daring Long-Range Drone Assault Near Libya

He released video footage filmed by an approaching drone showing the drones smashing into the warship at its berth, triggering huge explosions that lit up the night sky. The operation was conducted 1,500 miles (2,400km) from the frontline in Ukraine, marking another daring long-range assault by Kyiv's forces.

"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelenskyy wrote on X. He added: "Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit.

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" He described the assault as "an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war" and said he received detailed briefings on Sunday and Monday, adding that "the targets we set were achieved". Zelenskyy also said: "We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons.

" The strikes severely damaged the Russian navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials. Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw flames at the naval base early on Sunday. Civil defence units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

Merkury Corvette Docked Under Russia Libya Deal

The Merkury had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo. Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken a personal interest in the ship.

In 2019 he toured the St Petersburg yard where it was being built and backed naming it after a tsarist-era brig celebrated for fighting off two Turkish warships in the Black Sea in 1829. At the 2023 Navy Day parade, Putin singled it out among 30 new vessels as evidence that Russia was "consistently building up the power of its fleet".

He hailed its St George flag as "a sign of the inviolability of our naval traditions" and said it was "gratifying" that the brig's name had been revived. Russian state media also talked up the ship. The news agency Tass called it the "newest missile corvette", while the channel TV Tsentr claimed its stealth technology made it "invisible to radar".

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UN Mission Demands Investigation Into Naval Strikes

The United Nations mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed "serious concern" over the attacks, calling for "an immediate, independent and transparent investigation". It said on X: "Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.

" The rival UN-recognised government in Tripoli said in a statement it was alarmed by "risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts". There was no immediate comment from Russia about the strikes. Divided Libya has emerged in recent years as a proxy battlefield. Moscow has long supported the breakaway government in Benghazi of Khalifa Haftar in its efforts to use eastern Libya as a staging post for its military presence in north Africa.

More recently there have been reports of increasing Ukrainian operations. In April, the Associated Press reported that Ukrainian drone specialists had been operating at military sites in Misrata, Tripoli and Zawiya in Libya's west. In September Libyan authorities denied reports by CNN that it allowed Ukraine to use a military base in the country to launch drones against vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Mediterranean.

Ukraine prides itself on its military industry, particularly its progress in drone technology, which it has extensively developed since Russia invaded more than four and a half years ago. It has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of its domestically produced drones, including naval drones. Ukraine has also claimed to have attacked Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, believed to carry Russian oil to circumvent sanctions, including in the Mediterranean last December.

In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that Putin blamed on Ukraine. Sunday's strikes came after a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea on Saturday, close to Finnish waters. Kyiv has not commented on that attack but the Finnish military said it was likely to have been carried out by Ukraine. All 16 crew were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship, one of them slightly injured.

The attacks come at a time when Ukraine has stepped up its strikes against Russia away from the frontline. Last week Ukraine hit the Kerch bridge. The operation off Libya was the latest in a series of long-range assaults by Kyiv's forces, demonstrating that the Russian military fleet and its logistics networks have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea.