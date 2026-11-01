Zelenskyy Hails Oleshky Truce as Proof De-escalation Works in Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy uses the Oleshky humanitarian truce to argue for broader de-escalation. The US sees growing momentum for a limited Black Sea ceasefire to protect food security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that the recent humanitarian operation in Oleshky clearly demonstrates that de-escalation steps are possible when Moscow is forced to take action. Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Zelenskyy emphasized that strong decisions are needed to bring peace. He insisted that Russia must receive signals at every level that there is no alternative to peace and that international support for Kyiv will not diminish.

Oleshky Truce Demonstrates De-escalation Possibility

The localized ceasefire in the southern Kherson region allowed for the evacuation of civilians trapped in Russian-occupied territory. Evacuees crossed into Ukrainian-held territory on Saturday, where they were reunited with family members at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Many survivors wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags as they stepped off buses, describing the rescue as a blessing after enduring extreme hardship. The truce was scheduled to continue until Sunday evening, providing a brief window for humanitarian relief in a region that has seen intense fighting.

Also read Oleshky Residents Evacuate to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Mediated by Trump and Pope

Valera, a twenty-nine-year-old former resident who requested anonymity, told Agence France-Presse that some residents had resorted to eating grass and dogs to survive. He described the situation as brutal and terrifying, noting that people were cooking grass because there was nothing else to eat. Valera added that many people had been killed, with piles of bodies on the roads and loads of cars damaged or destroyed. His account highlights the severe humanitarian crisis that preceded the temporary halt in hostilities.

US Sees Momentum for Black Sea Ceasefire

On the international stage, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported growing interest in the international community for facilitating a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea. Rubio made these remarks in Atlanta after a two-day gathering of G20 foreign ministers, which included Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He noted that the United States was reviewing proposals from Turkey and India to get grain shipments moving again. The US continues to press for a broader negotiated settlement of the war while exploring partial deals to stop attacks on ships carrying grain and energy.

Advertisement

Rubio emphasized that the current situation threatens global food security and some aspects of energy security. He stated that there is growing momentum for partial agreements, such as halting attacks on vessels transporting essential commodities. This diplomatic push comes as Ukraine and Russia remain locked in a protracted conflict with significant implications for global markets. The US position reflects a growing urgency to stabilize supply chains for energy and grain amidst the ongoing war.

Turkey and Ukraine Push for Navigation Safety

President Erdoğan condemned attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea as unacceptable under any circumstances. He urged both Russia and Ukraine to act responsibly and stated that such attacks would not be tolerated regardless of the perpetrator or the justification offered. Erdoğan confirmed that talks aimed at restoring safety of navigation in the Black Sea would continue. His comments underscore Turkey's role as a key mediator in the region, given its strategic control over the straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed the prospects of holding trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in early November. They also explored other possibilities, including ways to involve Türkiye and all of Europe in peace efforts. Zelenskyy accused Russia of making the situation in the Black Sea difficult, suggesting that Moscow is the primary obstacle to de-escalation. The dialogue between the two leaders highlights the diplomatic efforts underway to find a path toward peace.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Infrastructure

While diplomatic efforts advanced, Ukraine continued its military campaign against Russian infrastructure. The Ukrainian general staff reported that an overnight attack on the Kombinat Kamensky chemical and defense enterprise caused a fire and damaged four production facilities. Located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, the facility is a Russian state-owned enterprise. The attack involved both Ukrainian drones and the Neptune coastal missile system, according to statements released on Telegram. This military action occurred even as the humanitarian truce in Oleshky demonstrated the potential for localized de-escalation.

Advertisement

The juxtaposition of military strikes and humanitarian truces illustrates the complex nature of the conflict. While the Oleshky operation showed that cooperation is possible, Ukraine continues to target key Russian industrial sites. The US interest in a limited Black Sea ceasefire aligns with Ukraine's efforts to secure vital supply routes. As international pressure mounts, the focus remains on finding mechanisms to protect civilians and maintain global economic stability.