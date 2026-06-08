Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, expressed his hope that Reform UK councils would resume flying the Ukrainian flag, stressing the importance of strong bilateral relations between the UK and Ukraine. He also discussed Ukraine's military position, his meeting with King Charles III, and talks with UK officials regarding military aid and the potential use of funds from the sale of Chelsea FC to support Ukraine's defense efforts. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continued UK support for Ukraine's security and reiterated Ukraine's desire to join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his hope that Reform UK councils will resume flying the Ukrainian flag, stating that such actions, though seemingly minor, can significantly impact bilateral relations.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of strong ties between the UK and Ukraine, particularly in the face of the ongoing Russian threat. He noted that Ukraine's military position is currently the strongest it has been in over two years, with Russia not making significant gains. During his visit to London, Zelenskyy met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and discussed the possibility of a state visit to Ukraine later this year.

He also held talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer, discussing various aspects of Ukraine's relationship with the UK, including military aid and the potential use of funds from the sale of Chelsea FC to support Ukraine's defense efforts. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of continued UK support for Ukraine, not just based on shared values, but also for the security of Europe as a whole.

He also reiterated Ukraine's desire to join NATO and expressed hope that the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, could be a pivotal moment for the alliance





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Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine UK Reform UK Ukrainian Flag Russia NATO King Charles III Chelsea FC Military Aid Security

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