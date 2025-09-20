Zelenskyy to Urge Trump for Stronger Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Donald Trump in New York to discuss the war, seeking further sanctions against Russia and clarification on security guarantees. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in Europe, as Zelenskyy aims to strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for a crucial meeting with former US President Donald Trump next week in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The primary focus of their discussion will be on further measures to pressure Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelenskyy intends to urge Trump to impose additional sanctions on Russia and has called on Ukraine's allies to expedite their actions.

He expressed his frustration at the perceived slow pace of international response, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Zelenskyy believes that further sanctions are necessary if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in face-to-face peace talks or agree to a ceasefire. He highlighted that the continuation of the war demands decisive action, and the imposition of sanctions represents a critical tool in applying pressure. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of a unified international front, particularly regarding the enforcement of sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that the United States has a significant role in influencing European countries to strengthen their response and exert further pressure on the Kremlin. He singled out certain European nations that are delaying action, while recognizing the United States can play a key role in influencing their actions.\Zelenskyy's strategy involves a multi-pronged approach to address the conflict. He is actively seeking clarification on the security guarantees the US is prepared to provide as part of a potential peace settlement. He is also focusing on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is employing an increasing number of long-range drones to target Russian energy facilities that support the military machine. He anticipates a worsening fuel crisis in Russia and is working to enhance Ukraine’s own weapons production. Beyond military and diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy recognizes the human aspect of the conflict. He mentioned that his wife, Olena, will meet with Melania Trump in New York to discuss the repatriation of Ukrainian children who have been kidnapped and taken to Russia. Zelenskyy said he's determined to secure any assistance or guarantees available in order to end the war. The Ukrainian president is focused on several fronts, while understanding that any solution will involve addressing the root causes of the conflict. Zelenskyy wants to ensure that he is able to continue securing international support for Ukraine, while also finding ways to ensure accountability for those responsible for the war.\During his visit to New York, Zelenskyy is looking to strengthen ties with key allies and solidify support for Ukraine's cause. He aims to address the challenges Ukraine faces, and the need for increased defense and humanitarian assistance. He expressed that a robust international response is crucial to counter the Kremlin’s actions, and to help Ukraine achieve its goals. He urged the international community to reinforce Ukraine’s air defenses and ramp up weapons supplies to defend against the ongoing attacks. The meeting with Trump will take place against a backdrop of escalating tensions in Europe. Recent events, including drone incursions and ongoing war games, have heightened concerns among NATO allies, with particular attention to the situation in Poland. Reports about the increase of Russian military actions have only added to the importance of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump and the urgent need for a comprehensive response to the conflict. Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin in any format, including a one-on-one meeting or a trilateral meeting with the US president, signaling his continued commitment to dialogue and the search for a peaceful resolution. The stakes are high, and Zelenskyy is taking all necessary steps to secure Ukraine's future





