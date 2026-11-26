Zion Pisia remains in custody after Southport Magistrates Court heard the 15-year-old victim of a Gold Coast schoolies assault has no brain activity.

Zion Pisia, an 18-year-old accused of participating in a violent attack during schoolies week celebrations, was remanded in custody at Southport Magistrates Court following harrowing medical updates. The court heard that the 15-year-old victim of the alleged group bashing in Surfers Paradise is showing no sign of brain activity despite being maintained on life support. This critical development has significantly escalated the legal proceedings against Pisia and the other teenagers charged in connection with the early-morning incident.

Court Details of Victim's Critical Medical State

Police prosecutor Matt Gilles provided the court with the most recent medical assessment of the injured teenager, revealing that an electroencephalogram (EEG) conducted at Gold Coast University Hospital yielded no indication of neurological function. The victim remains in critical condition with a broken jaw and fractured skull resulting from the assault. This stark medical evidence directly influenced the court's handling of the bail applications and underscored the severity of the harm inflicted during the attack.

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Medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital continue to monitor the victim's condition closely, though the absence of brain activity represents a devastating prognosis for the young student. The prosecution emphasized that the victim is currently fully dependent on life support systems to sustain vital functions. These clinical findings provide the factual basis for the court's consideration of the gravity of the charges brought against the accused individuals.

Zion Pisia Alleged as Principal Initiator

Matt Gilles presented CCTV footage to Southport Magistrates Court that allegedly captures Zion Pisia as the primary aggressor who initiated the physical confrontation. The prosecutor stated that Pisia was the first individual to throw a punch at the 15-year-old victim during the altercation. This visual evidence was used to classify Pisia as one of the principal offenders involved in the incident, distinguishing his role from that of other participants in the group.

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According to the prosecution's narrative, the victim managed to escape the initial strike from Pisia and avoided a second immediate assault involving a larger group of teenagers. However, as the victim attempted to flee the scene, he was eventually knocked to the ground by several of the teens who were chasing him. This sequence of events suggests a coordinated pursuit that escalated rapidly into severe physical violence.

Once the victim was immobilized on the ground, the footage and testimony indicate that Pisia observed and participated in the further abuse of the injured student. The court was told that individuals involved were seen stomping and kicking the victim's head while he lay defenseless. These actions constitute the core of the charges of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm that are currently being adjudicated.

Defense Withdraws Bail Amidst Grave Medical Updates

Following the presentation of the victim's medical status and the details of the assault, Ashkan Tai, the defense lawyer for Zion Pisia, withdrew a planned application for bail. Tai initially intended to seek release for his client but determined that proceeding with the application was inappropriate given the critical nature of the victim's condition. The defense counsel expressed hope that the victim would pull through, acknowledging the tragic outcome of the events.

The decision to withdraw the bail application signals a recognition by the defense that the court is likely to reject any request for release given the severity of the alleged offenses and the victim's precarious health. This procedural move keeps Pisia in custody pending further legal proceedings. It also reflects the standard judicial approach of maintaining custody when the alleged crimes involve extreme violence and the victim remains in a life-threatening state.

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Four Adults Charged Over Gold Coast Attack

Zion Pisia is the fourth adult to be remanded in custody over his alleged involvement in the attack that occurred during the busy schoolies period. Three other adults were yesterday remanded in custody after facing similar charges of one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. The prosecution has identified a total of 11 teenagers, including seven juveniles, as being charged in connection with the incident.

The broader case involves multiple individuals accused of participating in the violence that left the 15-year-old with life-altering injuries. The remand of additional adults indicates that the police investigation has identified several key participants who are being held accountable for their alleged roles. This multi-defendant structure suggests that the legal process will involve a complex examination of each individual's actions and intent.

The ongoing legal proceedings at Southport Magistrates Court will continue to address the charges against the remaining defendants. The court must determine the culpability of each accused based on the evidence presented, including video footage and medical reports. The case has drawn significant attention due to the nature of the attack and the young age of both the victim and the perpetrators involved in the schoolies week celebrations.

The outcome of these proceedings will have significant implications for the victims' families and the community affected by the violence. The current remand status for Zion Pisia and the other adults ensures their appearance in court for future hearings. As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on the administration of justice for the severely injured teenager and accountability for those alleged to have caused his harm.