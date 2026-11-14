Zolgensma Gene Therapy Now Available to More Australian Children

Australia expands access to Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy. The single infusion costs $2.5 million but offers life-saving treatment for more children.

Access to the life-saving gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy has been significantly expanded for Australia n families, marking a pivotal shift in how the deadly genetic condition is treated. The treatment, known as Zolgensma, is now eligible for children weighing up to twenty-one kilograms, broadening the scope beyond the initial restriction to infants up to nine months of age.

Zolgensma Expands Eligibility Criteria

The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme now includes this high-cost intervention under revised eligibility parameters. Health Minister Mark Butler confirmed that the one-off course of treatment remains the most expensive drug on the national scheme, with a single infusion costing $2.5 million. Despite the steep price tag, the government has approved the expansion to ensure that more children diagnosed with the condition can receive timely care.

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This change allows families more flexibility in deciding when to administer the therapy. Professor Michelle Farrar, a paediatric neurologist, noted that the widened criteria give parents the opportunity to take the necessary time to determine if this specific treatment is the right path for their child, rather than rushing to meet strict age limits.

Impact on Families and Clinical Outcomes

Adriana Sharpe, the first Australian mother identified through newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy, shared the profound impact of this therapy on her family. Her baby girl was initially given a grim prognosis, with doctors stating that living to the age of two was the best-case scenario if left untreated.

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Spinal muscular atrophy damages the nerves that control muscles, leading to the waste of muscle tissue and eventually resulting in the loss of movement, swallowing ability, and breathing capacity. Around one in ten thousand babies is affected by this genetic disorder, which Professor Farrar described as the biggest genetic cause of infant death in the country.

Following the administration of Zolgensma, which delivers a working copy of the faulty gene, Adriana reported that her daughter is thriving. She has achieved all developmental milestones and is doing incredibly well, providing a stark contrast to the initial diagnosis. Adriana described the treatment as both life-changing and life-saving, offering a future that was previously deemed impossible.

Mechanism of Gene Therapy

Zolgensma functions by introducing a functional copy of the gene responsible for the condition into the patient's cells. Professor Farrar explained that the mechanism is akin to posting a letter with a specific message that the cells require to function correctly. The treatment relies heavily on early and rapid diagnosis to ensure that urgent intervention occurs while the disease has not yet caused irreversible nerve damage.

The therapy targets the root cause of the disease by correcting the genetic defect rather than merely managing symptoms. This approach has shown extraordinary results in improving the conditions of affected children, validating the substantial financial investment required for the program.

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Future of Treatment Access

The expansion of eligibility to children weighing up to twenty-one kilograms is expected to allow more children to access this life-changing treatment each year. This move addresses the limitations of the previous age-based restriction, which prevented older or larger infants from receiving the therapy despite it being medically necessary.

Health officials emphasize the importance of ongoing monitoring and support for families navigating this new access pathway. The decision to broaden the criteria reflects a commitment to improving outcomes for Australians suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, ensuring that cost and age are no longer absolute barriers to receiving potentially curative care.