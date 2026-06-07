Zverev claims maiden major in a Roland Garros ripper over Cobolli

Alexander Zverev secured the grand slam title he so desperately craved to end an extraordinary Roland Garros beset with upsets. The German overcame a talented foe in Flavio Cobolli and his own propensity to nerves on the biggest stages when prevailing 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 in a decider of swinging momentum lasting 4hr 16min.

Zverev salutes in Parisian thriller; German claims maiden major in a Roland Garros ripper over Cobolli. With a stirring performance in a gripping and nerve-riddled French Open final, Alexander Zverev secured the grand slam title he so desperately craved to end an extraordinary Roland Garros beset with upsets.

Featuring in his fourth major final, the German overcame a talented foe in Flavio Cobolli and his own propensity to nerves on the biggest stages when prevailing 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 in a decider of swinging momentum lasting 4hr 16min. Join now and get your first month for just $1.

A superb afternoon for tennis, and by far the best for this Roland Garros that started with a sweltering week one before a wintry turn to blustering gales, thunderstorms and brisk afternoons, extended towards dusk in a marathon encounter. On becoming the first German since Henner Henkel in 1937 to win the French Open, Zverev fell to his back behind the baseline before embracing his rival at length, with his emotions overwhelming him as he reconciled the triumph.

After falling to Dominic Thiem, who was court-side, in a weird US Open final played with empty stands in 2020, to Carlos Alcaraz in a high-class decider in Paris two years ago and to Jannik Sinner in Melbourne last year, his time has arrived. In banishing his reputation as the best current player without a grand slam, Zverev also ended a 30-year drought for German men in majors dating back to Boris Becker's victory at the Australian Open in 1996.

It is a testament to Zverev's resilience, for on this court against Rafael Nadal in a semifinal in 2022 he severely injured an ankle when testing the 14-time Roland Garros champion, and to his inner-strength, for he never stopped believing in himself. His first grand slam title came in his 41st appearance in a major. Only Goran Ivanisevic had to wait longer, with his Wimbledon triumph over Pat Rafter in 2001 coming in his 48th main draw appearance.

But the triumph will not be universally celebrated, with Zverev's reputation dogged in recent years by claims of domestic violence against two women. He has always denied the allegations, but one claim was tested and settled in a German court. While there were German flags waved in the stands, Zverev was jeered and booed at times and the crowd was firmly behind Cobolli as he mounted comebacks in the second and fourth sets of the decider.

Seeking to become the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta in 1976, Cobolli showed tremendous fight after a slow start and will move into the top 10 for the first time after his career-best run to the final. He ran for everything and even as his charge wilted in the final set, found a way to entertain the fans by pausing for a mouthful of flowers from a court side box after sliding wide for ball.

But with women's champion Mirra Andreeva, Thiem, American musician Pharrell Williams and an array of French film, music and sporting stars watching on, the colourful right-hander's could not sustain the challenge. Now the eighth man in the Open era to win a major title after losing their first three finals, Zverev was lucky to break the Italian in the opening game, with a double-let cord enabling him to survive a game point on the Cobolli serve.

Given his history in finals, to see fortune fall his way in the infancy of the match must have felt like a good omen. Advantage, Zverev. But it took a lot more than luck for him to secure the title in what became a hard-fought final. The second break was gifted courtesy of Cobolli, whose attempt at an angled forehand drop shot when facing two break points was poorly executed.

The German had vowed to be more aggressive. With a wing span like his, even if his forehand volley is shaky, he should prove a hard man to pass. When under pressure in his service game leading 4-1, he made a bold approach to his rival's backhand and it was enough to draw the error. It was not perfect, but it was enough.

Another Cobolli service game followed, so too another let cord for Zverev, who ripped a crosscourt forehand winner to secure the first set within just 34 minutes. Cobolli showed signs of life in the second game of the next set when closing out a service game with a swinging ace to the deuce court, which brought a roar from a subdued crowd.

Seeking to become the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta in 1976, Cobolli showed tremendous fight after a slow start and will move into the top 10 for the first time after his career-best run to the final. He ran for everything and even as his charge wilted in the final set, found a way to entertain the fans by pausing for a mouthful of flowers from a court side box after sliding wide for ball.

But with women's champion Mirra Andreeva, Thiem, American musician Pharrell Williams and an array of French film, music and sporting stars watching on, the colourful right-hander's could not sustain the challenge. Now the eighth man in the Open era to win a major title after losing their first three finals, Zverev was lucky to break the Italian in the opening game, with a double-let cord enabling him to survive a game point on the Cobolli serve.

Given his history in finals, to see fortune fall his way in the infancy of the match must have felt like a good omen. Advantage, Zverev. But it took a lot more than luck for him to secure the title in what became a hard-fought final. The second break was gifted courtesy of Cobolli, whose attempt at an angled forehand drop shot when facing two break points was poorly executed.

The German had vowed to be more aggressive. With a wing span like his, even if his forehand volley is shaky, he should prove a hard man to pass. When under pressure in his service game leading 4-1, he made a bold approach to his rival's backhand and it was enough to draw the error. It was not perfect, but it was enough.

Another Cobolli service game followed, so too another let cord for Zverev, who ripped a crosscourt forehand winner to secure the first set within just 34 minutes. Cobolli showed signs of life in the second game of the next set when closing out a service game with a swinging ace to the deuce court, which brought a roar from a subdued crowd.

The final set was a closely contested affair, with both players trading breaks and neither able to gain a clear advantage. In the end, it was Zverev who emerged victorious, securing the title with a 6-1 win in the final set. The German was overcome with emotion as he celebrated his maiden major title, and his first grand slam title came in his 41st appearance in a major





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