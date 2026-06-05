Zverev Reaches French Open Final After Overcoming Mensik, Eyes First Grand Slam Title

Alexander Zverev defeated Jakub Mensik to book a spot in the French Open final, moving within one match of his first Grand Slam title. Despite Mensik's talent, Zverev's experience and composure shone through in a tough four-set battle.

Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open final after defeating Czech player Jakub Mensik , the 26th seed, with a score of 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

This marks Zverev's second appearance in the Roland Garros final and his fourth career Grand Slam final. Despite earlier Grand Slam final losses, including the 2020 US Open, the 2024 French Open, and the 2025 Australian Open, Zverev now stands one match away from his first major title. With many top seeds eliminated from the tournament, Zverev's path featured no opponents ranked inside the top 10, making it one of the most favorable draws possible.

His semifinal opponent, Mensik, is considered a generational talent with a powerful serve, excellent movement, and a strong two-handed backhand, though his forehand and physical endurance have been questioned. Zverev recognized Mensik's impressive performance over the past two weeks but managed to secure the win. Key moments included Mensik missing early break opportunities and a fragile service game at 5-5 in the first set, where he hit two double faults and a poor drop shot, handing Zverev the set.

Throughout the tournament, Zverev displayed consistency, serving big on crucial points and maintaining intensity. Mensik, despite showing resilience in earlier five-set matches, appeared fatigued in the fourth set after a physically demanding tournament, including a post-match collapse in the heat during the second round. Zverev's experience and composure over the past 12 days have kept him focused, and he understands this chance at a first Grand Slam title might never come again. The final will be a critical moment in his career





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