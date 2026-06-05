Zverev Reaches French Open Final, Awaiting Cobolli After Arnaldi Withdrawal

Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik to set up a French Open final against Flavio Cobolli, who advanced after Matteo Arnaldi withdrew. Zverev aims for his first Grand Slam title.

German tennis star Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open final after a hard-fought four-set victory over Czech teenager Jakub Mensik . The second seed won 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, setting up a championship match against 10th-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli .

Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, is seeking his first major title. His opponent, Cobolli, reached the final without playing his semifinal after compatriot Matteo Arnaldi withdrew due to illness. Arnaldi had logged an unprecedented amount of court time en route to the last four, surviving multiple marathon matches before his quarterfinal opponent, Matteo Berrettini, retired injured.

Zverev showed his experience in the semifinal, weathering a challenge from the 20-year-old Mensik, who appeared to struggle with a neck injury and the physical toll of two previous five-set matches. After a shaky third set, Zverev regained control early in the fourth, securing the win despite some争议 over line calls and a time violation warning. The 29-year-old German has been the favorite since top seeds Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic exited early.

He now stands one win away from ending a 14-month title drought and a career of near misses at majors. In his on-court interview, Zverev expressed mental clarity: "Pure emptiness, there's absolutely nothing in my head. We're athletes, very few of us have anything in our heads. Sometimes it's easier to be stupid and not to think too much.

" His record against Cobolli stands at 3-1. Cobolli, meanwhile, has dropped only two sets throughout the tournament and impressed in his quarterfinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Italian expressed emotional solidarity with his withdrawn countryman Arnaldi, saying he "almost cried" when Arnaldi informed him of his withdrawal. Both finalists will contend for their first Grand Slam title on Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier





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Alexander Zverev Flavio Cobolli French Open Grand Slam Jakub Mensik Matteo Arnaldi Tennis Final

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